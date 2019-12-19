Triumph To Provide Additional ECS Ducting For Boeing Commercial Airplanes

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its Triumph Aerospace Structures – Interiors business was selected by Boeing to provide additional composite environmental control ducting work for the 737 MAX, the 777X and the 787 Dreamliner Airplane. Triumph's Interiors business is a long-time Boeing supplier of composite ducting. The recent work package expansion will enhance Triumph's portfolio of environmental control system ducting for Boeing commercial aircraft, which is used to provide air supply for the flight crew and passengers aboard aircraft currently in production.

Under the new contract, Triumph will produce additional environmental composite ducting for the 737, 747, and 777 airplanes. With the expanded work scope, Triumph will provide approximately 625,000 linear feet of composite ducting annually to Boeing.

"We are pleased to expand our composite ducting work package with Boeing Commercial Airplanes," said Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Aerospace Structures. "Boeing is an important, long-time customer of our Interiors business. We have demonstrated our commitment to quality and on time delivery over the years and we are proud to expand our composite ducting offerings on Boeing airplanes."

In addition to composite ducting, Triumph's Interiors business provides the thermal-acoustic insulation systems for the 737, 747, 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner Airplane platforms and floor panels on the 737 Next-Generation, 737 MAX, 747 and 767 Freighter and Tanker platforms.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

