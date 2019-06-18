Triumph To Provide Engineering Services For Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Mitsubishi M100 Program

LE BOURGET, France, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced at the Paris Air Show today that its Aerospace Structures business unit will provide engineering services for Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation in support of the design and development of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100. The contract leverages Triumph's core structural engineering resources to provide airframe design and analysis support for the aircraft's development, in particular related to wing optimization and access to advanced material technology.

"We are excited to work with Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation and support the development of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 aircraft. The work scope presents an exciting opportunity for our engineering team and manufacturing operations," said Pete Wick, executive vice president for Triumph Aerospace Structures. "Our talented and highly experienced team is well qualified to perform design, development and qualification of large complex metallic and composite aircraft structures and will provide Mitsubishi with the highly specialized services needed to help bring their aircraft to market."

As part of the contract Triumph Aerospace Structures will design major structures of the aircraft optimizing weight, cost, and producibility in support of the program. The engineering services will be provided at Triumph's Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas. Triumph offers multiple engineering disciplines, including trade studies, finite element modeling, structure sizing and detail components, and stress analysis.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

http://www.triumphgroup.com

