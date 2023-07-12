TRIUMPH to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on August 2, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings on August 2, 2023, and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft lifecycle.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

