TRIUMPH WINS CONTRACT TO UPGRADE U.S. ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI] announced today that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has been awarded a five-year contract with the United States Army to provide an upgrade of the EMC32T Hydraulic Metering Assembly (HMA) fuel control on the T55 engines, supporting the CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet. From 2024 through 2028, TRIUMPH will overhaul over (100) EMC32T HMAs per year to the latest configuration. This is the first contract to upgrade the fleet to the newest configuration as part of the U.S. Army's Component Improvement Program (CIP). TRIUMPH is uniquely positioned to provide this service as the original designer and manufacturer of the fuel control system.

"TRIUMPH is proud of our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Army and our ability to provide deep experience and expertise along with cost efficiency and increased reliability of the HMA," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls. "This five-year award strengthens that relationship while providing our military with the best equipment to support its mission."

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs and manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

