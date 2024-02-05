Triumvira Immunologics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Cell Therapy Trial of TAC101-CLDN18.2 for the Treatment of Claudin 18.2+ Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO and AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its TACTIC-3 trial, a Phase I/II study, (NCT05862324) investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cell asset, TAC101-CLDN18.2, targeting Claudin 18.2+ solid tumors. TAC101-CLDN18.2 is a novel cell therapy based on genetically engineered autologous T cells expressing a T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) that harnesses the inherent signaling pathways of the native T cell receptor complex and targets Claudin 18.2, an epithelial transmembrane protein overexpressed in gastric cancer and several other solid tumor types.

"Claudin 18.2 is a promising target for cell therapy," said Andreas Bader, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Triumvira Immunologics. "Among normal tissues, it is restricted to the stomach and hidden between neighboring cells. In gastric cancer and a few other solid tumors, however, it is accessible and abundantly expressed on tumor cell surfaces and, therefore, it represents a significant tumor selective opportunity to address these types of cancers."

"We are delighted to initiate this study at such a pivotal moment for Triumvira as we advance an exciting clinical program aimed at addressing a substantial therapeutic gap for solid tumors," said Deyaa Adib, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Triumvira Immunologics. "TAC101-CLDN18.2 represents a unique new therapy in our pipeline that has the potential to provide a new therapeutic solution for CLDN18.2 positive solid tumors including gastric, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers. There are currently no other approved treatment options against CLDN18.2, and novel therapeutics in development, such as TAC101-CLDN18.2, offer hope to a patient segment that constitutes ~40% of the gastric cancer population in the U.S. alone. Through our TAC technology, which harnesses the inherent signaling pathways of native TCRs, we aspire to bring forward innovative, chemotherapy-sparing therapeutic strategies for solid tumors."

TACTIC-3 is a first-in-human study investigating TAC101-CLDN18.2 to evaluate the safety, recommended Phase II dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetic profile, and efficacy in subjects with CLDN18.2+ solid tumors who have been treated with at least 2 lines of prior therapy in Phase I and between 2-4 lines of prior therapy in Phase II. In each phase, subjects with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma may have been treated with 1 line of prior antineoplastic therapy. In addition, subjects who are being treated with the current lines of therapy with no demonstrated benefit may also be eligible on the condition that no measurable disease was reported at baseline as a starting reference point.

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform activates natural T cell functions differently from other cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies, resulting in clinically safe, effective, and re-dosable cell therapies. Triumvira is developing a pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as Claudin 18.2, HER2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira has operations in San Diego, CA, Austin, Texas, and Hamilton, Ontario.

