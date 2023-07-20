Triumvira Immunologics Strengthens its Leadership Team with Three Accomplished Life Sciences Executives

Triumvira Immunologics

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced the strengthening of its leadership team with the appointments of Mr. Robert Williamson as President, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Jeffrey Erickson as VP of Business Development, and Mr. Chris Murray as VP of Human Resources.

"The appointment of Robert as our President and Director, Chris as our VP of Human Resources, and the addition of Jeffrey to the team will be instrumental in our efforts to expand our team of experts and advance our T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology and lead assets, including our novel autologous cell therapy TAC100-HER2, to late-stage clinical development," said Paul Lammers, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Executive Officer of Triumvira. "We couldn't be more excited to bring them on board."

Robert F. Williamson, III is a seasoned biotech executive with more than 20 years of experience building and leading innovative biotechnology companies. Mr. Williamson has successfully led multiple companies through significant growth, partnerships, financing rounds, IPOs, and successful acquisitions. Notably, he served as an early Director of Pharmasset, Inc., where he helped guide the company's growth and eventual acquisition by Gilead for $11 billion. Prior to his career in biotech, Mr. Williamson was a partner with The Boston Consulting Group and a research assistant for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. He holds a BA in economics from Pomona College and an MBA from Stanford University. Mr. Williamson also currently serves as Compensation Committee Chair and Director of Perspective Therapeutics and is on the Coulter Oversight Board for University of Miami, FL.

Jeffrey Erickson is a life sciences executive with more than 20 years of business development, investor relations, and strategic planning experience leading numerous deals, M&A transactions and R&D collaborations. Prior to joining Triumvira, Mr. Erickson was Senior Director of Corporate Development at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, where he structured and negotiated terms for licensing and development deals and helped support the company's commercial planning and financing activities. Before that, Mr. Erickson worked as an analyst at Reneo Capital Management, a healthcare investment fund, and held roles of increasing responsibility at Orexigen Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Mr. Erickson worked on the sequencing of the human genome at the Whitehead Institute/MIT Center for Genome Research (Broad Institute). Mr. Erickson earned a B.A. in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Chris Murray has over two decades of expertise in Human Resources and extensive experience in the Biotech/Pharma industry in the U.S. and internationally, bringing extensive knowledge across the full spectrum of Human Resources, including Employee Relations, Payroll & Benefits Administration, Training, Organizational Development, Talent Acquisition, HR Technology, Diversity & Inclusion and Employment Law. Before joining Triumvira, Mr. Murray held positions of increasing responsibilities and leadership at Lonza Bio/Pharma (Head of HR), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Director of HR), and Taysha Gene Therapies (Director of HR Operations & Technology), among others. He also has previous experience as Principal Consultant serving businesses and individuals with boutique HR and business services. Mr. Murray received a B.A. in Business Management from American Intercontinental University. 

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is developing a broad pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as HER2, Claudin 18.2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and GMP manufacturing facilities in South San Francisco, California.

Media Contact

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
646-942-5604
[email protected]
[email protected]

