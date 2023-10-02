Triumvira Immunologics to Present Clinical Data from TACTIC-2 Trial Investigating TAC01-HER2 at ESMO 2023 Congress and AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will present clinical data from its ongoing Phase I/II study investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cells targeting HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors (TACTIC-2 /NCT04727151) at two upcoming scientific conferences: the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain, and the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 11-15, 2023, in Boston. TAC01-HER2 is a novel cell therapy based on genetically engineered autologous T cells expressing a T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) that recognizes human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

ESMO 2023 Congress

Title: A Phase I/II Trial Investigating Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC01-HER2 in Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors
Presenter: Daniel Olson, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, The University of Chicago Medicine
Poster Number: 1528P
Date: Monday, October 10
Location: IFEMA, Avda. Del Partenón 5, 28042, Madrid, Spain

AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Title: A phase I/II trial investigating safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors
Presenter: Benjamin Schlechter MD, Senior Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Instructor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Poster Number: B035
Session: Poster Session B
Date: Friday, October 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST
Location: Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is developing a broad pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as HER2, Claudin 18.2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and GMP manufacturing facilities in South San Francisco, California.

Media Contact

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
646-942-5604
[email protected]
[email protected]

