Triumvira Immunologics to Present New Data on its TAC T Cell Autologous and Allogeneic Products and the Ongoing Phase I/II Solid Tumor Trial at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be presenting preclinical and clinical data on its lead asset TAC01-HER2 for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive solid tumors at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in Orlando, April 14-19. The presentations will include updated clinical data and product characterization from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of autologous TAC01-HER2 (NCT04727151) in patients with solid tumors and preclinical data on an allogeneic HER2-TAC T cell product.

"We are pleased to present additional validation of our lead clinical program TAC01-HER2, currently in Phase I/II trials, supporting the efficiency of our proprietary Cocoon® platform to manufacture potent autologous TAC01-HER2 cells using leukocytes from cancer patients," said Deyaa Adib, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Triumvira Immunologics. "Interim results will also be presented from our ongoing Phase I/II trial investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 in HER2+ refractory solid tumors demonstrating a favorable safety profile and promising clinical activity as evident by reduction of measurable disease and prevention of fast cancer progression in the majority of patients enrolled in the Phase I trial. Further, we will present new preclinical data from our allogeneic T cell-based products in development demonstrating their potential to avoid graft versus host disease."

Presentation Details:

Title: A Phase I/II Trial Investigating Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC01-HER2 in Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors

Authors: Ecaterina E. Dumbrava, MD, Daniel Olson, MD, Samuel Saibil, MD, Brooke Pieke, Mridula A. George, MD, Riemke Bouvier, Kelly Gruber, Kara Moss, Nathan Ternus, Maria Apostolopoulou, Deyaa Adib, MD, and Benjamin L. Schlechter, MD.

Session: Phase II Clinical Trial 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: CT234

Title: Patient-derived TAC01-HER2 TAC T cells produced in Cocoon® Platform are highly functional in models of solid tumors

Authors: Ling Wang, Stacey X. Xu, Tania Benatar, Ritu R. Randhawa, Philbert Ip, Prabha Lal, Thanyashanthi Nitya-Nootan, Laura Shaver, Heather MacGregor, Suzy Prosser, Sadhak Sengupta, Christopher W. Helsen, and Andreas G. Bader

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 3188

Title: Preclinical characterization of allogeneic Vγ9Vδ2 HER2-TAC T cells for the treatment of HER2-positive solid tumors

Authors: Suzanna L. Prosser, Stacey X. Xu, Ling Wang, Ritu R. Randhawa, Sailaja Pirati, Laura Ravensbergen, Seungmi Yoo, Miyoung Jung, Laurentia Gheorghiu, Angel Gomez, Gurleen Sandhu, Chris Ayers, Donna Rill, Christopher W. Helsen, Andreas G. Bader.

Session: CAR T-cell Therapy 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 1773

Abstracts are currently available on the AACR website. A copy of the presentations will also be available after the closure of the meeting on April 19, under the Presentations & Publications tab of the News & Resources section of the Company's website.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and San Francisco, California.

