Triumvira Immunologics to Showcase Clinical Findings from TACTIC-2 Clinical Trial Assessing TAC01-HER2 at 2023 ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

News provided by

Triumvira Immunologics

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, HAMILTON, ON, and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will be presenting clinical data on its lead asset TAC01-HER2 for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive solid tumors at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer taking place in Barcelona, Spain, June 28 - July 1, 2023. The upcoming presentation will feature the latest clinical findings obtained from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of TAC01-HER2 (NCT04727151) among patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

"We are honored to share our latest advancements in precision cell therapy at ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer. Our innovative and well differentiated TAC01-HER2 cell therapy holds great promise in the treatment of HER2 positive solid tumors." said Deyaa Adib, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Triumvira Immunologics. "This phase 1 data presentation represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform cancer care through the natural potential of T cells. We look forward to contributing to the scientific dialogue and working towards a future where targeted T cell therapeutics redefine the landscape of cell therapies in solid tumors, specifically in late stage gastric and esophageal cancers which has been an area of significant unmet need for a long time."

"These positive results are encouraging for the potential safety and efficacy of TAC01-HER2 in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors," said Dr. Ecaterina Dumbrava, assistant professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and investigator of the study. "These outcomes also warrant further investigation on the potential of TAC01-HER2 in this significant area of unmet clinical need."

ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer Presentation Details:

Title: A phase I/II trial investigating safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors
Authors: Ecaterina Dumbrava
Category: Clinical Gastric Cancer
Subcategory: Metastatic Disease
Date and Time: June 29, 9:30 am17:40 pm
Abstract Number: P-31

Abstracts are currently available on the World Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancer website under the abstracts section. All abstracts will be published to the Annals of Oncology website on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 16:30 p.m. CEST.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and South San Francisco, California.

Media Contact

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
646-942-5604
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Triumvira Immunologics

