Triumvirate Environmental Now Exclusive EHS My Green Lab Accelerator Partner in US

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvirate Environmental is proud to announce that it is now a My Green Lab Accelerator Partner, the exclusive US-based provider of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) services. This partnership strengthens Triumvirate Environmental's and My Green Lab's commitment to advancing green practices within the scientific community and underscores their dedication to environmental leadership.

Triumvirate Environmental, a leading provider of environmental services across North America, is excited about this sponsorship of My Green Lab, a non-profit organization focused on promoting sustainability in laboratory environments. Both organizations are dedicated to enabling environmental success with their clients, creating a greener and healthier world for all.

This innovative partnership will enable clients of Triumvirate Environmental and My Green Lab to access the best minds in the business—supported by EHS services that can be tailored to each client for long-term sustainability success as well as compliance, safety, and operational efficiency. Triumvirate Environmental will collaborate closely with clients to develop and implement innovative solutions that reduce waste, conserve resources, and minimize the environmental footprint of laboratory operations. By leveraging its expertise in waste management, EHS consulting and staffing, and onsite support, Triumvirate Environmental aims to empower laboratories to adopt more sustainable practices without compromising scientific integrity or operational efficiency.

"At Triumvirate Environmental, we recognize the critical role that laboratories play in scientific research and discovery, and we are committed to helping them operate in the most sustainable manner possible," says Doug Youngen, President of Triumvirate Environmental. "Our partnership with My Green Lab combines forces and drives meaningful change within the scientific community, ultimately advancing our shared goal of creating a more environmentally conscious future."

Dedicated to permanently improving the sustainability of scientific research globally, My Green Lab is renowned for its rigorous certification program and Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) label, enabling laboratories to assess their practices, make educated environmental choices, and improve their overall sustainability. They also run an extensive ambassador and accredited professional (AP) education program that empowers scientists and consultants to make the best possible decisions for their organization, community, and the environment as a whole. My Green Lab partners with like minded companies to enhance environmental health and resource utilization across the globe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Triumvirate Environmental as our exclusive EHS My Green Lab Accelerator Partner in the US," says James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "Their expertise in environmental management and waste reduction will be invaluable as we work together to drive sustainability initiatives across the scientific community. Together, we can make significant strides toward reducing the environmental impact of laboratory operations."

For more information about this partnership, contact Melanie Obeid ([email protected]) at Triumvirate Environmental or Namrata Jain ([email protected]) at My Green Lab.

About Triumvirate Environmental

Passionate about the environment and dedicated to safety, Triumvirate Environmental has provided EHS services to world-renowned companies for more than 30 years. Their highly experienced specialists develop innovative EHS programs and sustainability solutions targeted to the unique needs and challenges of lab spaces in North America. Triumvirate Environmental's employees pride themselves on exceeding customers' expectations. By taking the worry out of EHS and waste management, they enable companies to reach their sustainability goals while focusing on their core business objectives. Learn more about Triumvirate Environmental at www.triumvirate.com.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab is a non-profit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. By introducing both a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully curated framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists to make a positive change in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work. Learn more about My Green Lab at www.mygreenlab.org .

SOURCE Triumvirate Environmental