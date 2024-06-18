TRIUNITY AWARDED DENVER REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triunity, A Lochner Company, has been selected by Denver's Regional Transportation District (RTD) for the Project Management Support Consultant contract, overseeing design, construction, repair, renovation, and replacement projects for transit infrastructure throughout the Denver Metro area.

Triunity will serve as an extension of RTD's staff supporting various upcoming projects, including the $152 million, multi-phased project to reconstruct the 30-year-old light-rail track in downtown Denver. The first of its kind in the agency's history, the project will enhance safety and mobility, address deteriorating transit infrastructure, and prolong the design life of key transportation assets. The first phase, which begins construction in June of 2024, will concentrate on five at-grade street-running track segments at intersections in the Downtown Loop, including removing and reconstructing all aging rail infrastructure, ties, and ballast. Subsequent phases plan to employ alternative delivery approaches to increase collaboration and enhance project delivery timelines.

"Triunity is proud to continue our partnership with RTD, supporting their ongoing mission of making lives better through connections. We look forward to working with the agency and other stakeholders to elevate the city's infrastructure and reinforce RTD's unwavering commitment to the community," stated Jonnie Thomas, PE, Lochner Board Director and Transit & Rail Principal.

Triunity has served RTD for more than 20 years, including work on the West Corridor Rail Line, North Metro Commuter Rail Line, I-225 Corridor, and Denver Union Station.

In November 2023, Triunity joined Lochner, a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services. The acquisition expanded Lochner's services into program/project management and controls, construction management, and specialized communication systems/electrical engineering services for transit and rail agencies, as well as road and highway, aviation, water and wastewater, and municipal clients throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2003, Triunity, Inc. is a professional services firm providing engineering and program management/construction management services for some of the nation's most challenging transit, transportation, aviation, water/wastewater, and public infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

