Triveni Bio Appoints Bhaskar Srivastava, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer, Announces Key Program Updates

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triveni Bio Inc., a biotech company pioneering a genetics-informed precision medicine approach to develop treatments for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders, today announced that Bhaskar Srivastava, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). He will play a critical role as Triveni advances its lead asset (TRIV-509) into the clinic in the first half of 2025 and brings second-generation combination approaches into the clinic in 2026.

TRIV-509 – a half-life extended monoclonal antibody inhibitor of both kallikreins (KLK) 5 and 7 – has demonstrated superior efficacy relative to IL-4R inhibition in multiple atopic dermatitis animal models. Triveni's second program is a bispecific that combines KLK5/7 inhibition with anti-IL-13 activity, thereby combining barrier repair with a clinically validated Th2 immunomodulatory pathway.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bhaskar to the team," said Vishal Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Triveni Bio. "He arrives at a key moment for the company, equipped with an impressive track record of leading dermatology strategy and clinical programs. Bhaskar's extensive training as a dermatologist and immunologist will further our goal of bringing innovation for I&I diseases."

Prior to joining Triveni Bio, Dr. Srivastava served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Nimbus Therapeutics, where he advanced several novel clinical programs. Before Nimbus, he held senior clinical development roles at the Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (formerly known as Janssen Pharmaceuticals), developing early-phase clinical programs in dermatology and rheumatology. A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Srivastava practiced medicine as an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. He received an M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (formerly the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine).

"I am honored to work alongside a talented team to help the nearly two-thirds of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients who do not respond adequately to current therapies," said Dr. Srivastava. "I look forward to advancing novel mechanisms to treat I&I disorders and exploring second-generation combinations via both bispecific and co-dosing approaches."

About Triveni Bio

Triveni Bio is a biotech company pioneering a genetics-informed precision medicine approach to develop functional antibodies for the treatment of I&I disorders. The company's approach establishes proof-of-concept at the earliest stages of drug development. Through a strong understanding of genetics and mechanistic biology, our pipeline is powered for indication expansion where we know we can have the most impact. To learn more, visit www.triveni.bio .

