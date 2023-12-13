Triveni Bio Welcomes Jeff Albers and Allison Luo to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Triveni Bio

13 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

--Board expansion marks an important strategic step as Triveni advances precision I&I pipeline--

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triveni Bio Inc., a biotech company pioneering a genetics-informed precision medicine approach to develop functional antibodies for the treatment of I&I disorders, today announced the appointment of Jeff Albers as Chair of the Board and Allison Luo, M.D., to the Board of Directors.

"Jeff and Allison's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company on the heels of a successful series A financing," said Vishal Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Triveni Bio. "They each bring a wealth of operational experience and direct knowledge of the I&I landscape. Jeff and Allison's collective expertise will support advancement of TRIV-509 into the clinic in 2025 and broader buildout of Triveni's novel antibody pipeline for multiple diseases with high medical need."

Jeff Albers is an accomplished leader with over 25 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the former CEO of Blueprint Medicines, he scaled the company from a research-stage organization to a global precision medicine leader. Jeff was responsible for two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. Jeff currently is board chair of Blueprint Medicines, and on the board of directors at Kymera Therapeutics and Spyre Therapeutics. He earned a B.S. from Indiana University as well as an M.B.A. and J.D. from Georgetown University.

"I am honored to assume the role of Board Chair at Triveni and to work alongside this committed team," said Albers. "Triveni is backed by a syndicate of top tier investors who share the company's vision to advance novel I&I therapies based on human genetics, best-in-class antibody design, and precision medicine."

Allison Luo has over two decades of clinical development expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry – most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer of Prometheus Biosciences. Dr. Luo was previously Chief Medical Officer of Escalier and Oppilan (Ventyx), Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Gastroenterology at Progenity (Biora), and Vice President of Clinical Development at Ophthotech (Iveric Bio), where she successfully completed two Phase 3 studies. She also worked at Bristol Myers Squibb, overseeing programs for Orencia® and eldelumab. Dr. Luo earned a B.S. in biochemistry and M.D. from Northwestern University, followed by a fellowship in drug development at Abbott Laboratories (AbbVie).

"This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a precision medicines company. We know that the probability of success in drugging a target is higher when genetic linkage is present," said Dr. Luo. "TRIV-509 has the potential to be a best- and first-in class therapy for atopic dermatitis via its unique mechanism that directly impacts barrier dysfunction, inflammation, and itch as well as for other indications."

Triveni's Board of Directors also includes: Vishal Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Formela, M.D., Partner, Atlas Venture; Raymond J. Kelleher, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Director, Cormorant Asset Management; Jonathan Mandelbaum, Ph.D., Vice President, OrbiMed; Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Adimab; and Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer and President, Korro Bio.

About Triveni Bio
Triveni Bio is a biotech company pioneering a genetics-informed precision medicine approach to develop functional antibodies for the treatment of I&I disorders. The company's approach establishes proof-of-concept at the earliest stages of drug development. Through a strong understanding of genetics and mechanistic biology, our pipeline is powered for indication expansion where we know we can have the most impact. To learn more, visit www.triveni.bio.

