Trivento to Showcase Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Experience at 2019 MLS All-Star Week in Orlando

When fans descend on downtown Orlando's Wall Street Plaza on Saturday, July 27 for the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target featuring Prince Royce and A-Trak , guests at hot spot Shine are invited to step into the worlds of Argentine wine and global soccer. Beginning at 6 p.m. ET, revelers can watch the Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution away match and shoot penalty kicks in the wine industry's first interactive AR game, while enjoying sips of awarded wines from Trivento Reserve Malbec and Trivento White Orchid Torrontés. Registration is required for this anticipated, 21-and-over event.

Bringing Wine, Soccer Together—Virtually

The centerpiece of the Trivento experience at Shine will be an immersive AR soccer game, magnified on big-screen televisions, as players in more than 85 soccer- and wine-loving nations around the world battle for top status on a global leaderboard, set against the backdrop of a chanting crowd. Cutting-edge technology allows players to change the difficulty level of the game by bringing the ball with them as they step further back from the goal—a first for AR soccer—to up the stakes and earn more points per score. As players' skills increase, the goalie follows suit, giving fans a reason to return to the Trivento AR field after the 2019 MLS All-Star Game to continue their climb up the leaderboard. A quick scan of any Trivento Reserve bottle instantly transports players anywhere into the DrinkAR-powered game. DrinkAR is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play, or at DrinkAR.co.

Come Match Day on Wednesday, July 31, Trivento will pour red spiced sangria at the Soccer Celebration presented by Tide, outside the stadium. Inside the game, Trivento will pour select wines during the anticipated All-Star match between MLS All-Stars and Atlético Madrid at two concourse locations, as well as in the ultra-exclusive Audi Sports Club, West Club and MLS Suites.

New First for the First Wine of MLS

"We're thrilled to share a first-of-its-kind interactive gaming experience that reaches wine and soccer fans on a global scale—and entices them to return to the field in hopes of ascending the leaderboard," said Wayland Boyd, U.S. Senior Brand Manager for Trivento. "As we enter our second year of a three-year sponsorship with MLS, we're excited to engage in a fun new way with wine and soccer fans—whether they're cheering alongside us at the MLS All-Star Game or playing along at home through the captivating world of AR."

For a full list of MLS events and to learn more, visit 2019 MLS All-Star.

About Trivento

One of the larger estates in Mendoza, Trivento enjoys an international reputation as a source of sought-after wines from Argentina's premier wine region. With vineyards in the Maipu, Tupungato and Rivadavia districts, Trivento exemplifies the benefits of high-altitude viticulture, from the iconic Eolo Malbec to the award-winning Reserve collection. The Trivento name, meaning "Three Winds," refers to the winds that sweep through Mendoza and are a distinguishing feature of the region's climate and environment, leading to internationally renowned wines of quality and character. www.trivento.com

About Fetzer Vineyards

Celebrating over 50 years of acclaimed winegrowing, Fetzer Vineyards was founded in 1968 in Mendocino County, California. An award-winning purveyor of wines and spirits spanning multiple origins and available in more than 50 countries worldwide, Fetzer Vineyards is a leader in sustainable business practices, organic winegrowing, and craftsmanship in the cellar.

In addition to robust offerings under the winery's flagship Fetzer label, the winery also crafts the leading wine from organic grapes, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2016. Other California offerings include Adorada, Anthony's Hill, Beckon, Relay, Sanctuary Wines and 1000 Stories, the original Bourbon barrel-aged wine. Part of global winery Viña Concha y Toro, Fetzer Vineyards imports iconic South American selections such as Chile's most-acclaimed wine, Don Melchor, and the Cono Sur, Viña Maipo, Marques de Casa Concha, Casillero del Diablo and Frontera labels from Chile, in addition to Argentina's Trivento Reserve. Recently, Fetzer Vineyards entered the ultra-luxury wine and spirits category by forging a partnership with Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. to sell its historic craft rye whiskey and Bourbon.

About MLS

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including future expansion teams in Nashville, Miami and Austin. The League plans to have 30 clubs in the coming years. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

