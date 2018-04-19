Trivia Gaming Innovator FleetWit Launches Head-To-Head Versus Mode

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Winner Buzzy Cohen is telling his haters to put their money where their mouths are and go one-on-one with him in a head-to-head trivia race @fleetwithq! 12-time Jeopardy Champion Austin Tyler Rogers is chiming in too, looking to take down the reigning champ.

"Anyone who is passionate about trivia has an insatiable urge to prove that they are the most knowledgeable on a given topic," said David Metz, FleetWit founder and CEO. "We are simply giving players the platform to go head-to-head with whomever they want to prove that they know the most about their favorite subject while also winning real money."

FleetWit players will receive five free games to challenge friends to a trivia battle in any one of FleetWit's 12 categories (General Trivia, Movies, Literature, History, Geography, Sports, Puzzles, Games, Food and Drink, Music, Science and TV). Players will experience the thrill of competing and winning real cash prizes while also proving their superior knowledge on any given topic.

FleetWit is a skill-based trivia gaming app that gives players the opportunity to compete against each other in LIVE trivia races any time of the day for cash prizes. FleetWit bases its scores on time and accuracy, so if you're Googling answers, you definitely won't win. Bragging rights and cash prizes go to those with the most knowledge in each particular category.

About FleetWit

FleetWit, founded in the fall of 2017, provides a platform where players can win money by showing what they know. It is the first app that rewards its users for being smart. FleetWit believes in rewarding players from pop culture aficionado to the sports fan. FleetWit sets itself apart from its competitors with its trove of high-quality questions, merit-based algorithms, and its belief that intelligence is something to be valued.

Media Contact :

Tom Gibson

tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com

GIBSON Communications, LLC

Office: +1.201.476.0322

Mobile: +1.201.264.3646

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trivia-gaming-innovator-fleetwit-launches-head-to-head-versus-mode-300633093.html

SOURCE FleetWit