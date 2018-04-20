Trivia Players Who Win One HQTrivia Game Can Win a One Million Dollar Cash Prize or Oregon Dream Home - Through Northwest Dream Home, Inc.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Dream Home, Inc. (NWDH) (www.northwestdreamhome.com) announced they are offering a one million dollar cash prize or an extravagant home in Oregon to anyone who wins their HQTrivia-related contest in the month of May. In a bid to raise funds for charity, NWDH has linked its passion for HQTrivia to a contest that is far more exciting: dramatically raising the stakes well beyond the tiny payouts generally offered by HQTrivia.

Although HQTrivia is an exciting game, its intense popularity has brought about disappointing cash prizes. The more people who play, the more who win. And that means the prize money must be split into multiple parts and shared, thus lowering the overall rewards. It is a frenzy of effort that ultimately bears little fruit and results in a rather tiny prize. NWDH has reinvented what it means to win an exciting contest, by offering a far larger payout to its players. Due to this contest's extreme cash reward and smaller pool of players, the prize for playing remains incredible. And that is exactly what NWDH wants: players who win the types of prize amounts which changes lives.

There are no limits on the number of times that ticket holders may play HQTrivia to qualify for the Dream Home contest. Players may play every single game offered by HQTrivia during May in the hopes of qualifying. If very few play, the NWDH Grand Prize may still be claimed by a single May HQTrivia win. The Grand Prize is up to one million dollars cash, or ownership of a deluxe home located in West Linn, Oregon. NWDH is using the platform of HQTrivia as a popular way to decide the winners of the Dream Home contest, but HQTrivia is in no way affiliated, sponsoring or associated with the Dream Home contest.

The contest rules are simple: players are asked to become part of the NWDH community by purchasing a $25 ticket online. Once purchased, players tune in to HQTrivia for the month of May. To win a portion of or the entire NWDH prize, players must successfully win at least one game of HQTrivia. That player sends in a screenshot of their winning game to NWDH, who will independently confirm the game. NWDH offers three different prizes to its players: Grand Prize, a First Prize and a Second Prize. Prizes are ultimately dependent on total ticket sales; the more tickets sold, the greater the prize. The Grand Prize may be split, and multiple players may win the First and Second Prize. But the pay-outs continue to remain much larger than HQTrivia.

A First Prize is offered to any ticket holder who won at least two games of trivia yet did not qualify for the Grand Prize, and multiple First Prizes may be awarded. First Prize is a cash sum of 10 percent of total ticket sales gained for the NWDH contest. For instance: if 90,000 tickets are sold, and five members qualify for the First Prize, each member would then win a one-time payment of $45,000. A Second Prize is similarly offered in the amount of 5 percent of total ticket sales. Winners will be announced on June 10th via the NWDH website. All prizes will be released on June 20th.

Northwest Dream Home, Inc. is a real estate marketing firm with charitable interests in Oregon.

Brandon Brown

503-998-3902

193311@email4pr.com

