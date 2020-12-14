TriVir Achieves Accredited Delivery Partner Status in the ForgeRock Trust Network Partner Program

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriVir , a high-end professional services consultancy specializing in delivering custom identity solutions, announced today that it has been granted Accredited Delivery Partner (ADP) status in the ForgeRock® Trust Network Partner program. This is the highest accreditation ForgeRock gives to partners and will enable TriVir to provide the most comprehensive level of consulting and implementation services to its customers with the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

The ForgeRock Trust Network is an ecosystem of accredited partner organizations, which offer deep expertise in digital identity and a comprehensive range of consulting and professional services. ADP certification is given to ForgeRock partners who have received extensive training and have a proven track record delivering the most comprehensive custom design and deployment identity services with ForgeRock products.

"Partners like TriVir further reinforce our commitment to building secure, robust identity management experiences for our customers in any cloud or on-premise environments, "said Mark Francetic, vice president, alliances and channel sales, America's, ForgeRock. "We're excited to welcome TriVir to our ADP program and look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver high-value identity solutions that enable customers to safely, simply, and securely access the connected world."

"TriVir is proud to be awarded ADP accreditation by ForgeRock," said Glen Knutti, President, TriVir. "Our customers rely on us to help them solve their most complex business problems and because of our knowledge of best-of-breed solutions like ForgeRock. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ForgeRock and look forward to implementing their solutions to an even broader set of clientele."

In order to obtain the ForgeRock ADP badge, an organization must have a current partnership agreement in place with ForgeRock, be able to reference recent project experience, maintain a predetermined level of ForgeRock trained, certified, and accredited consultants, and meet or exceed expected levels of customer satisfaction rating.

For more information, please contact Brent Kynaston / TriVir at 703-772-8689 or [email protected]

SOURCE TriVir