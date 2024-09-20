TriVision Joins Forces with USDA Rural Development to Empower Rural America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriVision, a leading DC creative agency specializing in multimedia production, design and marketing services is proud to announce its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Rural Development (RD). USDA RD, which works to foster opportunity and economic security in rural America, needed a creative partner to enhance its communications and outreach efforts with high-quality multimedia content that effectively conveys its mission to diverse audiences. In September 2023, the agency selected TriVision to support its Office of External Affairs (OEA), handling a wide range of services from multimedia and video production to speechwriting, design, web development, and print materials.

USDA Rural Development Marketing Collateral and Multimedia Production for USDA Rural Development by TriVision

Strengthening Rural Communities Across the Nation

USDA Rural Development is dedicated to strengthening local infrastructure, creating jobs, and advancing rural prosperity through innovation and technology. With 70 programs and initiatives, USDA RD supports rural families and farmers affected by both domestic and global economic challenges. Rural America is a cornerstone of the nation, home to resilient, innovative communities and abundant natural resources that supply the food, fiber, and fuel essential to powering the U.S. economy.

In September 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $7.3 billion in funding for rural electric cooperatives to develop clean energy projects through the Empowering Rural America (ERA) program. Combined with other rural clean energy initiatives, this represents the largest investment in rural electrification since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. USDA impacts Americans daily and is transforming the food system by focusing on resilient local production, fairer markets, and access to safe, nutritious food for all.

A Comprehensive Creative Partnership

As a full-service marketing agency offering a one-stop solution, TriVision has been instrumental in helping USDA RD's Office of External Affairs elevate its communication and outreach efforts. The collaboration spans a wide range of services, including graphic design, video production, website design consultation, speechwriting, printing, logistics and distribution, as well as internal communications support. TriVision's work involves creating print-ready and digital materials, such as multilingual brochures and booklets, as well as producing and distributing printed content like banners and promotional items for both internal and external audiences.

One example of TriVision's work is USDA RD's history website landing page which not only involved web design consultation but also video editing services for the featured video, "The Story of Rural Development." This video offers a compelling narrative of RD's efforts to empower rural communities nationwide. In addition to multimedia production, TriVision's speechwriters and media specialists regularly support USDA leadership for panel discussions and public speaking engagements.

Looking Ahead

TriVision's ongoing collaboration with USDA RD has been highly successful, marked by regular weekly coordination and a shared commitment to excellence. This collaboration demonstrates TriVision's ability to deliver innovative, results-driven multimedia solutions for government agencies, helping them communicate effectively with diverse audiences.

This partnership builds on TriVision's longstanding history with USDA, which has included impactful projects for the USDA National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). One notable project for NRCS was a 10-minute documentary titled NRCS Indiana - Women in Farming highlighting the growing role of women farm owners and how more and more women are entering agriculture as new farmers.

TriVision looks forward to continuing its partnership with USDA RD to enhance their outreach efforts and further their mission to advance rural prosperity. Click to view full USDA RD case study.

About TriVision

TriVision is a full-service creative agency specializing in design, branding, multlimedia/video production, creative marketing, digital strategy, and strategic communications. With over 25 years of experience, TriVision partners with federal agencies, private businesses, non-profits, associations, educational institutions, and global brands to deliver impactful, results-oriented marketing campaigns. Located just outside Washington, DC, in Northern Virginia, TriVision's state-of-the-art production studio enables it to offer comprehensive integrated marketing solutions, including strategy, brand positioning, visual identity, messaging, web design, collateral design, advertising, digital marketing, video production, public relations, and more. To learn more about TriVision, visit www.TriVision.com.

