Triwen Productions Presents the Movie Changes in Houston Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andre and Charnele have partnered to create Triwen Productions to create opportunities for BIPOC creators to produce tv, film and music projects. Changes is the first of many film projects to be distributed to provide a diverse look into the everyday lives of African Americans and other people of color.

Changes Movie Poster (PRNewsfoto/Triwen Productions)

Charnele Brown (A Different World) has written a story for the ages. This feature is directed by Andre Pitre and he is starring in this film as Marlon Campbell, a complicated character that confronts his mortality and life goals. As Executive producer, she will continue to expand awareness about people living with disabilities and the tragedies they may have gone through.

Changes is a film about family and love. When the family's faith is challenged with life altering circumstances, they are forced to learn the true meaning of God's love and mercy. This film stars R.J. Atkins (Coach Brown), Yamisse Bean (Robin Trent), Kedrin Birdwell (Joey Campbell), Humphrey Brown (Jerry Campbell), Marcus Freeman (Pastor), Mariah Goodie (Rachael Hunter), Lori Taylor Ledet (Ms. Jackson), Aaron Phillips (Chad Bowman), Andre Pitre (Marlon Campbell), Steve Scott (Troy Edwards), Liz Vaughn (Erica Campbell) and Michael Williams (Mike Williams).

Changes will hold a private screening in Houston Texas on September 25, 2021, from 3-6 pm CST at The Alamo Draft House Cinema.

The cast and filmmakers are available for on-site and virtual interviews as well.

About Triwen Productions

Triwen Productions produces content that explores family, relationships and dedicated to diverse representation of creators. It was organized for the express purpose of making films, television, plays, that reach the masses with human issues. Tri-Wen is committed to purposeful entertainment across the board and firmly believes that quality, palatable entertainment can be realized without compromising commercial appeal. We anticipate meeting the needs of audiences that always demand quality productions.

Media Contact:

Francis Perdue, Perdue Inc.

E: [email protected]

Phone: 205.638.9824

SOURCE Triwen Productions

