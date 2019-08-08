TriWest Healthcare Alliance Awarded Contract to Administer New Community Care Network for the Department of Veterans Affairs

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded TriWest Healthcare Alliance a contract to administer VA's Community Care Network (CCN) for the 13 state Region 4 territory.

"Since September 2013, TriWest Healthcare Alliance has been honored to serve at the side of VA, supporting VA through the Patient-Centered Community Care (PC3) and Choice programs, and working together in collaboration to enhance and mature care in the community to meet the health care needs of this nation's heroes. We are grateful for the privilege of being selected to continue this work at the side of VA into the next generation of community care and are impressed by VA's commitment to partnering and improving community care programs while delivering on its promise to this nation's heroes," said David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance has worked collaboratively with VA over the past five years to provide Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System with access to community-based health care services when VA is unable to provide those services in house, most recently through the successful stand up and execution of the new urgent care benefit.

Under the CCN contract, TriWest will be responsible for building and maintaining a network of community health care providers, paying claims, and providing customer service. Other optional functions include appointment scheduling and comprehensive care coordination, including case management and disease management services. The geographic area it will be serving includes the following 13 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our work alongside VA in serving our nation's Veterans through the next generation of community health care," said David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. "At TriWest, it has been our privilege to serve the health care needs of the Veteran and military community for over two decades. In a few short years, much progress has been made by VA, Congress and ourselves in refining community health care access for Veterans, but there is more work to do. We at TriWest Healthcare Alliance are humbled to have played a part in the journey thus far and to be granted the privilege to continue our work in service to this most deserving population."

"Our non-profit health plan and university hospital system owners, and 5,000 employees, are excited to continue to partner with VA as it resets the system to more perfectly serve the health care needs of this generation's Veterans and the next. We are particularly excited to be bringing industry leading organizations, such as Accenture, American Well, Bowen Group, Delta Dental, Data Hire, Express Scripts, IBM, International SOS, KEPRO, Magellan, Pypestream, Signature Performance, Three Wire, and WPS MVH to our side as we execute the next generation of our work in a manner that increases our effectiveness and efficiency in support of VA's noble mission, and help us achieve the excellence in performance that we will deliver," said McIntyre. "The goal of our company's non-profit owners, employees, and more than 1.1 million health care professionals in our network is simple… to ensure that our work honors the sacrifices of those we are humbled to serve."

To learn more about the Community Care Network through the Department of Veterans Affairs, visit: www.va.gov or www.triwest.com.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., TriWest Healthcare Alliance has been On a Mission to Serve® America's military families and Veterans since 1996 in delivering award-winning customer service and providing access to high-quality health care and wellness services, including behavioral health, crisis management and counseling.

