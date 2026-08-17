TRM Launches Enterprise AI Practice to Help Asset-Intensive Organizations Operationalize Artificial Intelligence

New TRM capabilities help organizations connect enterprise AI strategies with asset management to enhance human decision-making, streamline execution, and improve the performance, reliability, and lifecycle of critical assets.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM, a leading provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) consulting and technology solutions, today announced the launch of its AI for Asset Management Practice and OMNI AI Studio solution. Together, these capabilities help industrial organizations apply artificial intelligence where it delivers measurable operational value.

While many organizations have begun investing in enterprise AI, few have successfully integrated it with the systems and workflows used to manage physical assets. TRM's new practice connects enterprise AI strategies with asset management operations. TRM can build Industrial AI solutions within infrastructure a client has already approved or help organizations without an established Industrial AI environment determine what they need.

Bridging the Gap Between Enterprise AI Strategy & Operational Excellence

"Many organizations have an AI strategy, but they're still figuring out how to apply it where it creates measurable business value, particularly where uptime, throughput, and cost actually move the needle" said Jordan Ortiz, Director of AI Strategy, Research & Development at TRM. "We help clients integrate AI into the operational systems, workflows and processes they already rely on, so intelligence becomes part of day-to-day decision-making rather than a disconnected experiment. All this while the organization maintains control over its data, models, security, and governance"

TRM has helped organizations integrate AI/ML into enterprise asset management environments for years, including those in highly regulated industries where governance, security, and enterprise architecture are critical. This experience informs the company's practical approach to deploying next-generation AI securely and at enterprise scale.

A Unified AI Offering

The practice includes AI advisory, architecture guidance, Industrial AI solution development, enterprise integration, and AI-enabled software. TRM assists organizations in identifying high-value use cases, preparing data for intelligent applications, integrating AI with enterprise asset performance management and asset performance management platforms, and deploying applications that support predictive maintenance, intelligent work management, workflow automation, and faster decision-making.

TRM also helps clients organize their asset management knowledge so AI applications can use it reliably. That knowledge may include asset management strategies, maintenance processes, failure codes, inspection requirements, condition monitoring standards, and established industry practices.

Central to the practice is OMNI AI Studio, TRM's AI development platform for enterprise asset management.

OMNI AI Studio gives client application teams a governed platform—built on market-leading capabilities of RulesManager and RampUp— to unify workflows, testing, training, knowledge and automation for EAM change. OMNI AI Studio enables organizations to build AI-assisted workflows, automate development and testing, manage business rules, adapt mobile applications, deliver conversational user assistance, integrate enterprise knowledge, and deploy AI securely across multiple models and enterprise environments, helping improve maintenance planning, operational execution, and decision-making. The platform can also support use cases such as generating bills of materials (BOMs), planning work, troubleshooting asset issues, and recommending maintenance actions.

Designed for Enterprise Scale

For organizations without an established AI infrastructure for industrial operations, TRM can recommend an architecture based on their operational needs, existing systems, security requirements, and plans for growth.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how organizations manage assets and make operational decisions," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "Success won't come from replacing people. It will come from equipping them to act on operational intelligence faster and with greater confidence. Our AI for Asset Management Practice reflects our commitment to helping clients make that transition in a practical, secure, and scalable way."

Continuing TRM's Evolution

For nearly 50 years, TRM has helped organizations modernize asset management and improve operational performance. The company's expanded AI capabilities build on that foundation, enabling clients to adopt emerging technologies without losing sight of the knowledge and processes that keep critical assets running.

For more information about TRM's AI capabilities, visit www.trmgroup.com/solutions/ai/.

About TRM

TRM helps asset-intensive organizations improve performance through enterprise asset management, reliability, operational excellence, and technology transformation. Combining deep industry expertise with a vendor-agnostic approach, TRM delivers consulting, implementation, managed services, and software solutions that help organizations operate more safely, efficiently, and reliably. www.trmgroup.com

SOURCE TRM