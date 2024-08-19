trmeric Unveils Revolutionary AI Platform for IT and Tech Teams Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks an inflection point for tech teams globally as trmeric unveils its cutting-edge, AI-powered operating platform. Designed for hundreds of thousands of IT & tech teams globally, trmeric will redefine how they operate, innovate, and maximize value from tech.

As enterprises aspire to do more with technology, IT & Tech teams need a unified platform to manage the business of tech – like ERP for Finance, CRM for Sales or HCM for HR. trmeric's founder, Siddharth Bohra and co-founder Debottam Datta spent two decades partnering closely with IT & Tech leaders before founding trmeric. They recognized this gap and collaborated with CIOs, CTOs & Tech leaders to design and build trmeric. "At trmeric, our mission is to empower IT and tech teams, irrespective of their size, to unlock maximum value from their initiatives," Bohra stated.

The name is inspired by turmeric, the magic spice known for its healing and transformative qualities. Similarly, trmeric positions itself as a catalyst to usher in a new way of how businesses approach technology management.

trmeric is unique since it brings together people, process and technology into a single operating platform for the first time. By combining a generative AI-powered copilot, guided workflows, and a global partner ecosystem, trmeric transforms how tech teams operate & create value. trmeric's unified interface and integrations seamlessly guides tech teams from ideation to execution, eliminating system and data silos.

trmeric's Tango, an AI copilot purpose-built for Tech teams, is the driving force behind these reimagined workflows. Tango springs into action right from ideation and planning to help align tech roadmap to business goals. As initiatives kick-off, Tango matches customers with service providers from trmeric's own curated partner ecosystem. During execution, Tango meticulously analyzes progress to surface hidden risks, potential failure points, and predict spend overruns. Beyond this, trmeric also empowers teams to manage spend, providers, portfolios and more, all in one place.

trmeric comes out of stealth already serving customers across industries, including manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, utilities, semiconductors, and tech-enabled startups. Early adopters are already seeing game changing impact.

If you are a Tech leader, you should check trmeric out to experience this new way to Tech. And good news, you and your team can be up and running on trmeric in under a day. Reach out for a customized demo here.

