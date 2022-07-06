TRNXN Company Announces Investment in Hospitality Software Company, Tabski LLC

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRNXN (Transaction) Company, a division of Hadfield Group LLC, one of the fastest growing payments and point-of-sale solution providers in the country, announces a strategic investment in Tabski LLC, a Missouri-based QR Code Ordering platform.

Tabski LLC

"The payments industry is rapidly changing to meet the demands of businesses and consumers alike," says Paul Hadfield, CEO and Founder of TRNXN Company. "Tabski has developed one of the most forward-thinking technology solutions we've seen that will help hospitality organizations reduce labor costs, increase check averages and significantly impact table turnover. In addition, Tabski aims to be the leader in QR Code Ordering and Kitchen Display technology on Clover point of sale which is also our preferred solution for restaurants."

Since its founding in 2019, TRNXN Company has provided payment solutions for retail, restaurant, and hospitality businesses across the country through direct, referral, and partner channels that continue to grow. "We're committed to the success of our clients and partners," says Hadfield. "Our strategic relationship with Tabski doubles down on both."

Tabski's technology allows restaurant patrons to manage and pay their bills from their mobile devices, while providing operators with two-way communication to update guests on when items are being prepared and delivered to their tables. The company is aggressively expanding its presence in the US and Canadian markets while actively recruiting both ISO's and sales agents to promote their recently launched commerce platform.

"This is a pivotal move for Tabski,'' states Jon Grayem, the organization's CEO. "When catering to restaurants, distribution is key. We believe with our technical expertise and Hadfield's footprint in the restaurant landscape, we can carve out a nice piece of the addressable market together."

Tabski's Clover point-of-sale integration launches in August 2022.

To learn more about TRNXN Company, visit www.trnxn.com. For information on Tabski, visit www.tabski.com.

