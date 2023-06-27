TRNXN Company's Cash Discount App Hits Over 1,000 Active User Helping Merchants Offset $4 Million in Fees

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful beta launch in September 2022, TRNXN (pronounced "Transaction") Company announced today that its fully integrated Cash Discount app now exceeds over 1,000 active users and continues to be the fastest growing Cash Discount app on Clover, the nation's largest cloud-based point-of-sale provider. TRNXN's Cash Discount, Dual Pricing, and Surcharge application is the top solution for those who want to offset credit card processing costs in a legal and compliant manner. With more than 20 years of payments industry experience, TRNXN's goal is to build the best point-of-sale software to help small businesses increase margins and operate more efficiently using the latest technology.

TRNXN Company's software enables businesses with multiple ways to automate cash discounts to customers who choose to pay with cash instead of credit or debit cards. By implementing cash discounting, businesses can reduce their payment processing costs and pass on the savings to customers, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

With more than 1,000 active software users, TRNXN's Cash Discount app has now helped small businesses in the US and Canada offset more than $4 million in processing fees.

Key Features of the Cash Discount App include:

Streamlined Cash Discounting: Simplifies the implementation of cash discounting programs, making it easy for businesses to incentivize customers to pay with cash. Real-Time Reporting: Provides merchants with comprehensive reporting and analytics, giving them valuable insights into transaction trends, savings, and customer preferences. Customizable Solutions: Allows businesses to tailor their cash discounting programs to align with their branding, pricing strategy, and customer preferences.

"We are thrilled to be the fastest growing Cash Discount app on Clover POS," said Paul Hadfield, CEO/Founder at TRNXN Company. "Our app enables businesses to unlock the benefits of cash discounting, driving cost savings and fostering customer loyalty. With the Cash Discount app, we are empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

About TRNXN Company

TRNXN is a trusted provider of innovative payment solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their payment processes, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. TRNXN was founded in 2019 by Paul Hadfield (CEO, Founder) who has been featured in the Electronic Transaction Associations Inaugural Forty under 40, is a recipient of Nation's Restaurant News Most Influential Service Providers and was awarded acceptance on Forbes Finance Council. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to cutting-edge technology, TRNXN is at the forefront of payment innovation.

