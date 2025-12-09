TrojAI Launches Free AI Red Team Report Card to Help Organizations Identify and Mitigate AI Risks

Free TrojAI Red Team Report Card Gives Enterprises Insights into AI Model Weaknesses

SAINT JOHN, NB and BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrojAI , the enterprise security platform for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of its new TrojAI Red Team Report Card, a free AI security assessment designed to help organizations understand and mitigate risks in frontier and custom AI models.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI-powered applications and agents, the pressure to identify and reduce behavioral vulnerabilities has never been greater. The TrojAI Red Team Report Card empowers security teams to evaluate their AI model's exposure to real-world attacks before adversaries are able to exploit weaknesses.

The free assessment leverages TrojAI Detect, an automated single-turn and multi-turn AI red teaming engine, to uncover weaknesses such as prompt injection, data leakage, jailbreaks and more. Participants receive a comprehensive, personalized report card with success rates across major AI risk categories, including jailbreak resilience, adversarial robustness and informational harms like PII exposure, insecure code generation and misinformation. Each assessment includes a one-on-one review session with TrojAI's security team to help organizations interpret results and prioritize mitigation strategies.

"AI is becoming deeply embedded in how companies operate, but the risks are often misunderstood or overlooked," said Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI. "We created the TrojAI Red Team Report Card to make it dramatically easier for organizations to understand the real risks of AI use and to take action. By giving teams clear, evidence-based insights into their model's behavior, we're helping them strengthen security from day one."

The TrojAI Red Team Report Card is available today at no cost. Organizations can register to receive their free assessment now .

About TrojAI

TrojAI's mission is to enable the secure rollout of AI in the enterprise. TrojAI delivers a comprehensive security platform for AI. The best-in-class platform empowers enterprises to safeguard AI models, applications and agents both at build time and run time. TrojAI Detect automatically red teams AI models, safeguarding model behavior and delivering remediation guidance at build time. TrojAI Defend is an AI application and agent firewall that protects enterprises from real-time threats at run time. TrojAI Defend for MCP monitors and protects agentic AI workflows. For more information, visit https://www.troj.ai/ .

