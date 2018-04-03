Trojan™ and Advocates for Youth Underscore the Importance of Consent with Fourth Annual "Consent. Ask For It." Campaign

EWING, N.J., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Trojan™ Brand Condoms and Advocates for Youth, a leading organization supporting young people's sexual health and rights, announced the launch of the "Consent. Ask For It." campaign timed to today's Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action. Entering its fourth year, the program will continue to extend the impact it has already made with millions of students by offering information and resources to help create a culture of consent.

"Today's mainstream dialogue surrounding the issue of sexual assault is different from the discussions taking place on college campuses," said Debra Hauser, the President of Advocates for Youth, which works with young people on more than 1,200 campuses and communities nationwide. "It's about how to initiate these intimate conversations and having the courage to make their voices heard. Giving students the tools to educate their peers and college administrations is critical to moving the next generation toward a world where sexual assault does not exist."

Trojan and Advocates for Youth have collaborated to produce a suite of materials that will fuel the conversation on campus and online. On-campus events will take place across the country, leveraging an activist toolkit, posters, giveaways and free Trojan™ Brand Condoms. Students can get involved online by helping spread the message on social media using #AskForConsent and by pledging support at www.AskForConsent.com.

The "Consent. Ask For It." campaign is aimed at normalizing the conversation around consent, providing clear lines on what consent means, and removing the stigma many students feel about discussing the topic. It goes beyond "yes" and "no" to establish consent as an active, informed, enthusiastic and ongoing response that is a mandatory part of every sexual interaction.

"At its core, consent is about having a positive sexual experience for both partners each and every time," said Stephanie Berez, Director of Marketing for Trojan™ Brand Condoms. "As an advocate for safe, healthy and pleasurable sex, Trojan is committed to supporting the incredible work by the Advocates for Youth student activists who are on the frontlines of making a difference for their generation."

To find more details on the campaign and to take the pledge, visit www.AskForConsent.com. Follow @TrojanCondoms on Twitter and/or Facebook.com/Trojan to join the conversation with #AskForConsent.

ABOUT TROJAN™ BRAND CONDOMS

Trojan™ Brand Condoms are America's #1 condom, trusted for over 100 years. Trojan™ Brand latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. There are more than 30 varieties of Trojan™ Brand Condoms. More Americans trust the Trojan™ Brand than any other condom. The maker of Trojan™ Brand Condoms is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.TrojanBrands.com.

ABOUT ADVOCATES FOR YOUTH

Advocates for Youth is a national non-profit that champions efforts that help young people make informed and responsible decisions about their reproductive and sexual health. Advocates believes it can best serve the field by boldly advocating for a more positive and realistic approach to adolescent sexual health. Advocates focuses its work on young people ages 14-25 in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, visit advocatesforyouth.org.

