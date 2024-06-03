Trojan Battery Company Introduces Trojan Lithium OnePack™ 48V Lithium-ion Battery Pack for Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

— Leading Provider of Power Solutions Solidifies Market Leadership with Lithium-ion Battery that Delivers Extended Run Times, Advanced Safety, and Simplified Installation and Usage –

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company , the market leader in golf cart batteries, introduces the Trojan Lithium OnePack™ battery, a 48V, 105Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The new maintenance-free 48 volt, 105Ah single battery pack provides low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs), such as golf carts, utility vehicles, and delivery vehicles, with several innovations that create extended run times, faster charging, increased torque and speed, safety, ease of installation, and ease of use.

"Trojan Battery developed the first golf cart battery over a half-century ago, making us one of the most trusted and reliable LSEV deep-cycle battery manufacturers. We've used our pioneering spirit to develop power solutions that meet the needs of an ever-changing market," said Laurie Oswald, Chief Commercial Officer of Trojan Battery.

"The Trojan Lithium OnePack Battery is our latest innovation to exemplify our commitment to providing outstanding power solutions for golf carts, utility vehicles, and other low-speed electric vehicles."

The OnePack Battery is now available in North America and will be rolled out globally over the next few months.

Industry-leading 48V, 105Ah Lithium-ion Battery Pack

Trojan Lithium OnePack provides LSEV owners with:

High Performance – Travel up to 60 miles on a single charge with the lithium-ion 48-volt battery pack. Additionally, the Trojan Lithium OnePack maintains acceleration with no loss of power, even when driving uphill.

Fast Charging – The battery pack recharges in as little as 2.5 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency. Plus, advanced technology allows the battery to be conveniently charged during short breaks without risk of damage.

Maintenance-free – Trojan Lithium OnePack batteries do not require watering for easy maintenance.

Lifetime Value – With a lifespan of 10+ years, the Trojan Lithium OnePack delivers best-in-class durability and longevity. An industry-leading 8-year warranty further protects the battery investment.

Advanced Safety – Trojan Lithium OnePack features a self-protecting Battery Management System (BMS), four levels of safety redundancy, and a stable lithium-iron-phosphate formula. As is the case with all Trojan Lithium-ion batteries, Trojan Lithium OnePack 48V battery packs are designed, tested, and undergo final processing in the USA for an added level of security.

Smart and Simple – LSEV users can download the Trojan SmartBattery® App with Bluetooth® connectivity. With the app installed, battery status can be monitored in real-time from a mobile device, for convenience and peace of mind.

Lithium-ion Upgrades Simplified

To simplify upgrading to lithium-ion technology, Trojan Battery offers the Trojan OnePack Bundle. The complete bundle includes the Trojan Lithium 48V 105Ah battery, as well as a premium Lester 650W Summit II Charger with Trojan Lithium algorithm pre-installed. Other kit components include a DC cord ring with safety lockout, dashboard state-of-charge gauge kit and power button, and battery mounting bracket kit with hardware.

Trojan has an extensive distribution network with distributors, dealers, and service providers worldwide. Vehicle owners can find their local dealer by visiting trojanbattery.com.

Complete Solutions Provider

Trojan Battery offers a complete range of LSEV batteries to match every vehicle owner's performance needs and budget. In addition to the new Trojan Lithium OnePack battery pack, Trojan offers GC2-size lithium-ion batteries in 36V and 48V, ideal for vehicle owners who want more capacity flexibility. Trojan also offers proven, reliable flooded lead acid and Trojan AES AGM batteries.

For more information about the Trojan Lithium OnePack™ and the Trojan OnePack Bundle, visit https://www.trojanbattery.com .

About Trojan Battery Company

For nearly a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor-cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material-handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia; and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

