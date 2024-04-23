Trojan Battery Company Receives Top 2024 BCI Amplify Award

Deep-cycle battery manufacturer recognized for awareness campaign of Trojan AES AGM batteries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company has been awarded the top 2024 BCI Amplify Award for its innovative and effective "Say Yes to Trojan AES!" campaign to generate awareness for the new Trojan advanced energy storage (AES) AGM battery.

"The battery industry continues to develop innovative new products and solutions, which, in turn, calls for innovative, creative and forward-thinking approaches to marketing efforts that inform audiences of the sustainable, safe and essential attributes of batteries," said Roger Miksad, President and Executive Director of BCI. "Trojan Battery Company strategically highlighted and effectively communicated these attributes with its Trojan AES battery campaign, and Battery Council International is pleased to recognize the company's work."

"We are honored to receive the 2024 BCI Amplify Award for our highly successful Trojan AES marketing campaign. Earning this recognition from an industry leader is an achievement shared by the entire Trojan team. The campaign effectively conveyed how Trojan AES deep-cycle batteries offer a significant upgrade to standard AGM. It helped us successfully launch the product while simultaneously positioning Trojan as a market innovator," said Jane Ito, Vice President of Marketing, C&D Technologies and Trojan Battery Company.

Trojan received the Gold Amplify Award for 2024. Receiving Silver Amplify Awards for their 2024 submissions were Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. for its Zero Battery Waste campaign and East Penn Manufacturing Co. for its Power2Recycle campaign.

Founded in 2022, Battery Council International annually presents the BCI Amplify Awards in recognition of a highly effective and top-rated internal or external campaign, program or communication that serves to inform, educate and promote battery products, components, services or the industry as a whole on the basis of four key pillars: innovation, sustainability, essentiality and safety.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the energy storage industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. For more information, visit www.batterycouncil.org.

About Trojan Battery Company

For nearly a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor-cleaning machines, aerial work platforms and material-handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM and AES batteries. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; two advanced research and development centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia; and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

SOURCE Battery Council International