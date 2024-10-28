Trojan Lithium OnePack™ Powers Golf Cart to Top of Pikes Peak

SANTE FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company's OnePack 48V 105Ah Lithium Battery Pack was the power solution of choice for a record-setting golf cart climb led by Austin King, owner of World Famous Golf Carts, and supported by Trojan Battery Company. The Trojan Lithium OnePack™ powered a golf cart to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, CO. King did the first-of-its-kind drive to highlight the power, reliability, and overall performance of Trojan Battery's new innovative golf cart battery.

King selected the Trojan Lithium OnePack because he believes Trojan supplies the premier lithium-ion batteries on the market. He wanted to prove that point by driving up one of the steepest roads in America.

"We were looking for a steep incline to show the power and performance of the Trojan Lithium OnePack. In my mind Pikes Peak Highway is the pinnacle of any road to travel. We did it with no problem," said King.

Proving the Power of Trojan Lithium OnePack

King drove the OnePack-powered golf cart 20 miles up Pikes Peak Highway to the summit, which rises 14,115 feet above sea level. The average gradient of the highway is 6.70%, with some sections reaching up to 12% in steepness. He maintained a speed of 22 MPH for most of the ride, proving the power of Trojan Lithium OnePack. When King reached the summit, the battery pack still had a 26% charge.

King is a U.S Air Force veteran who still serves in the reserves. That is one reason he wanted to use a battery and golf cart with American roots. The Trojan Lithium OnePack is designed, tested, and undergoes final processing in Trojan's Santa Fe Springs, CA facility.

"Pound for pound, Trojan batteries, such as the Trojan Lithium OnePack, are the best performing, safest choice on the market. In the lithium-ion segment, Trojan is the most trusted manufacturer," said King.

To learn more about the ride to the summit of Pikes Peak, watch this video of the climb.

Trojan Lithium OnePack: Performance and Safety

The Trojan Lithium OnePack offers unrivaled performance, advanced safety features, and an industry-leading 8-year warranty – all in an easy-to-install single battery pack. The maintenance-free, 48-volt, 105Ah single battery pack provides low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs), such as golf carts, with several innovations that create extended run times, faster charging, increased torque and speed, safety, ease of installation, and ease of use. The Trojan Lithium OnePack is compatible with the Trojan SmartBattery® App with Bluetooth® connectivity. With the app installed, battery status can be monitored in real-time from a mobile device, for convenience and peace of mind.

Upgrade to the Trojan Lithium OnePack

Trojan Lithium OnePack batteries and complete upgrade kits can be purchased from Authorized Trojan Distributors and Dealers, including World Famous Golf Carts of South Carolina. Visit the Trojan online dealer locator to find your closest dealer.

About Trojan Battery Company

For nearly a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia; and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

