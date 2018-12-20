Trojan Man™ Makes Love to Your Ears with The "Big Sexy Album"

EWING, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the "Longest Night of the Year" (Winter Solstice) on December 21st, the world's most experienced lover, Trojan Man™, has dropped the Big Sexy Album.

The six-track record is a collection of sex-positive songs dedicated to those seeking sensual advice, and features Trojan Man™ singing an eclectic array of musical stylings to get listeners prepared for the "Longest Night of the Year."

After reintroducing himself earlier this year as a guide to this Big Sexy World™, the album serves as a musical soundtrack for modern relationships in today's shifting sexual landscape. This Big Sexy Album takes Trojan Man™ to the next level by offering his witty wisdom through humor and song, while inspiring people to realize that no matter what they're into there has never been a more exciting time to explore.

"Amidst the usual caroling classics, Big Sexy Album gives listeners a sensual soundtrack to help set the mood, alongside Trojan™ Brand Condoms (of course!), on the longest night of the year," said Stephanie Berez, Director of Marketing, Trojan™ Brand Condoms. "From country and pop fans to electronic and folk lovers, the album offers a little something for everyone with songs that are sure to be the talk of this holiday season."

Sing-along lyrics include:

"It's the C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S. That's the part that she likes best...remember the important, incredible, clitoris." – "C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S."

"C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S." "When we sat on the bed, there was something between us, today was the day I touched a penis." – "I Touched A Penis Today"

"I Touched A Penis Today" "I love to love you. I'm a love maniac. I'll do anything for you. But I won't go bareback." – "I Won't Go Bareback"

People can connect with @TrojanMan on Instagram and view the lyric/karaoke and promotional films at YouTube.com/TrojanBrandCondoms . The Big Sexy Album is now available to stream on Spotify and Soundcloud .

The Big Sexy Album was made in partnership with creative agency, 72andSunny New York.

ABOUT TROJAN™ BRAND CONDOMS

Trojan™ Brand Condoms are America's #1 condom, trusted for over 100 years. Trojan™ Brand latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. There are more than 30 varieties of Trojan™ Brand Condoms. More Americans trust the Trojan™ Brand than any other condom. The maker of Trojan™ Brand Condoms is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.TrojanBrands.com .

