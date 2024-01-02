Trojan Technologies Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal

Trojan Technologies wins gold medal for sustainability, ranking in the 95th percentile

LONDON, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Technologies announced they have been awarded an EcoVadis gold medal for 2023 and were ranked in the 95th percentile, placing them in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. This award is a major milestone for Trojan Technologies as their mission is to engineer sustainable solutions that enable water treatment technologies to help improve the lives of more than one billion people globally.

Trojan Technologies' approach to sustainability is not only defined by their commitment to comply with all applicable laws and regulations, but also by their drive to meet or exceed their own rigorous expectations to improve the environment and communities in which they operate. As part of their new parent company Veralto, their commitment to sustainability is central to the long-term development of the business and is key to creating value for their stakeholders in their Unifying Purpose of Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™.

A third-party company, EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis Medals Program involves an assessment by international experts and is based on international sustainability standards that include the Global Reporting Initiative, The United National Global Company, and ISO 26000. Performance is evaluated across 21 key points that fall into one of four themes:

  1. Environment
  2. Labor and human rights
  3. Ethics
  4. Sustainable procurement

To learn more about this milestone and Trojan Technologies' commitment to sustainability, click here.

About Trojan Technologies Group ULC

Trojan Technologies provides innovative water technologies that help customers meet their water quality objectives and improve the lives of more than one billion people globally. Our products and services play vital roles in making the various stages of the water treatment process more effective and efficient. Headquartered in Canada, Trojan Technologies has thousands of installations in more than 100 countries, including the world's largest ultraviolet (UV) treatment facility in New York City, where TrojanUV systems treat more than two billion gallons of drinking water every day. Trojan Technologies product brands include TrojanUV, Aria Filtra (formerly Pall Water), Aquafine, VIQUA, and Salsnes Filter. For more information, visit TrojanTechnologies.com.

