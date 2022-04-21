Troll Co. and 123w celebrate blue-collar America with new bourbon whiskey, Five Nine

Troll Co. has always done things differently. They launched in 2016 with a "Make Trolls Great Again" snapback, championing the gritty hard work of blue-collar jobs. And what started as a joke between friends, has grown into a highly successful, continent-spanning lifestyle brand.

Five years on, Cofounders Justin Lazerte and Jason Tremblay wanted to celebrate the pride and work-ethic of their community and reward them – with a high-quality, authentic whiskey to enjoy at the end of a long, hard shift.

Troll Co. asked One Twenty Three West to help concept, design, name, and plan the launch of Five Nine's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The challenge: create a brand that reflects the product's excellent quality, but more importantly connects with its blue-collar community.

"With Five Nine Bourbon we wanted to create a tools-down whiskey that celebrates some of life's small wins - like an end to a long shift or savoring the satisfaction of a job well done.", said Rick Tremblay, CEO of Five Nine Whiskey.

As part of the brand identity work, One Twenty Three West created a brand platform, name, logo, full product packaging suite, brand guidelines and social media campaign.

"The vision for the design for the Five Nine brand was rooted in embodying that blue collar lifestyle, the juxtaposition between the grittiness of hard work in contrast with the appreciation for the quality and sophistication of a well-crafted whiskey." explains Mo Bofill, Creative Director and Partner at One Twenty Three West. "This was truly a great partnership of co-creating with the Troll Co. team to bring this to life."

Five Nine Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available to purchase on April 21, 2022.

For more info and to learn where to purchase, check out: fiveninewhiskey.com.

90 pts • Owensboro Distilling Company, Sample: A 21% Rye Bourbon Whiskey, 90 Proof.

Brand: 'Five Nine Kentucky Straight Bourbon'

What the experts say: A rich, golden amber color. Aromas of cherry, marzipan, candied violet, spiced toffee, and dark chocolate; with a round, crisp, dry medium body and a warming, sweet cornbread, French toast, and maple finish. A nicely concentrated high rye bourbon, with big, bold caramelly flavors.

