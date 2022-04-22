Trolley Market set to grow by USD 412.46 Million | Increasing use in supermarkets and foodservice industry to drive growth | Technavio

Shape your decisions with trusted insights on the trolley market. Read Our Report Sample to Gain Confidence

The increasing demand for trolleys in supermarkets and foodservice industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the global trolley market. The rising population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for quick service restaurants and supermarkets across the world. Many foodservice chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, Starbucks, and Pizza Hut are focusing on expanding their network by introducing new foodservice retail outlets. Similarly, the number of supermarkets is also increasing owing to significant investments in expansion plans by leading supermarket players.

Many such expansion plans by supermarket and foodservice retail chains are increasing the demand for various types of trolleys and thereby, propelling the global trolley market to register an incremental growth of USD 412.46 million between 2021 and 2026.

In addition, innovations in trolley designs led by rising end-user demand for convenient trolleys will further enhance the market growth. On the other hand, the negative impact of the pandemic will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Dominant Players Profiled in Trolley Market:

The global trolley market report offers information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial status, new product launches, and recent developments. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

Americana Co.

Caddie Hotel Srl

Canadas Best Store Fixtures Inc

Cefla SC

Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd.

Little Giant Ladder Systems LLC

National Cart Co.

ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd

R.W. Rogers Co.

Sambo Corp.

Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd.

The Fairbanks Co.

Unarco Industries LLC

Van Keulen Interieurbouw BV

Versacart Systems Inc.

Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

The global trolley market is fragmented and consists of few established and many regional players. These players are competing on various aspects including quality, innovation, and pricing. Some players are focusing on the development of smart shopping trolleys with automatic billing systems which helps reduce the labor costs and the waiting time for customers. This might have a negative impact on the demand for ordinary shopping carts. To compete with global players and gain extra market share, regional vendors are coming up with innovative trolley designs at low costs. These developments are intensifying competition levels in the global trolley market.

Trolley Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 412.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Americana Co., Caddie Hotel Srl, Canadas Best Store Fixtures Inc, Cefla SC, Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., Little Giant Ladder Systems LLC, National Cart Co., ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd, R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., The Fairbanks Co., Unarco Industries LLC, Van Keulen Interieurbouw BV, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

