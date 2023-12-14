Trolley market size to grow by USD 554.6 million from 2023 to 2028 | Growth in the e-commerce sector to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trolley market size is expected to grow by USD 554.6 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), application (industrial application, airport, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Growth in the e-commerce sector is the key factor driving market growth. Both the operations of business-to-business B2B and B2C businesses are supported by Internet and e-commerce channels. In nearly all types of sales services, e-commerce has proven to be an important new trend. Furthermore, due to a reduction in overhead costs for the sale of products via online platforms, customer prices offered are often lower on shop websites compared with physical stores.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the trolley market: Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., C.R.Daniels Inc, Caddie Hotel Srl, Canadas Best Store Fixtures Inc, Cefla SC, Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., Little Giant Ladder Systems LLC, Magline Inc, National Cart Co., ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd, R.W. Rogers Co., Rehrig Pacific Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., The Fairbanks Co., Unarco Industries LLC, Van Keulen Interieurbouw BV, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl GmbH and Co. KGaA
  • The Trolley Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.95% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend-

  • The adoption of advanced technologies in trolley manufacturing is the primary trend shaping market growth. 
  • The demand for embracing a cutting-edge production process is arising in material handling equipment manufacturing as it enables manufacturers to attain low cost and high productivity in manufacturing operations. 
  • Market players are adopting laser cutting technologies for metal sheet processing and automated loading and unloading equipment to save time and cost of production. 

Challenge-

  • Volatile raw material prices used for the production of trolleys is a significant challenge that affects market growth.
  • Raw materials, including steel, aluminum, plastics, and rubber, are fundamental to trolley production. Nevertheless, their prices are subject to erratic fluctuations influenced by several factors. 
  • Market players must contend with cost volatility, potential supply chain disruptions, and squeezed profit margins when dealing with fluctuating raw material prices. 

Keg Segments:

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Market players are focusing on enhancing their offline sales by widening their operations at different locations. The offline sale channels for trolleys have specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, warehouse clubs. 

Trolley Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 554.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., C.R.Daniels Inc, Caddie Hotel Srl, Canadas Best Store Fixtures Inc, Cefla SC, Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., Little Giant Ladder Systems LLC, Magline Inc, National Cart Co., ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd, R.W. Rogers Co., Rehrig Pacific Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., The Fairbanks Co., Unarco Industries LLC, Van Keulen Interieurbouw BV, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl GmbH and Co. KGaA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

