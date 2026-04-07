Trolli® Gummi Pop Welcomes Its Next Bold Chapter: Very Berry

The one-of-a-kind frozen treat is back with a new flavor combining Berry Punch and Blue Raspberry, available now at major grocers nationwide

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trolli® is shaking up the freezer aisle once again with the launch of new Trolli® Gummi Pop Very Berry. After the incredible fan response for Trolli Gummi Pop Cherry Lemon and Grape Strawberry last year, the frozen favorite is back with a bold new flavor combination.

Trolli Gummi Pop Very Berry

Trolli Gummi Pop Very Berry offers the familiar texture that Trolli lovers crave in a soft, gummi, frozen format, combined with two iconic sour flavors that are as unexpected as they are irresistible: Berry Punch and Blue Raspberry. The electric flavors are wrapped in vibrant, dual-tone neon-brite colors that fans are used to seeing on candy shelves nationwide.

A Fan-Favorite, Reimagined

Trolli Gummi Pops deliver something the freezer aisle has never seen before: a texture that's entirely its own. It's a one-of-a-kind sensory experience with the unbelievably soft, gummi consistency fans already love, brought straight from the candy shelf to your freezer. With Very Berry, the experience gets even bolder – doubling down on the sour, fruit-forward punch that's unmistakably Trolli.

"The response to Trolli Gummi Pop last year was incredible – Trolli fans couldn't get enough of this never-before-seen frozen gummi treat. We had to come up with another evolution of that," said Ryan Roznowski, Director of Refreshment Brands at Wells Enterprises. "We're taking fan favorite Trolli flavors and bringing them to freezers everywhere in a daring and vibrant way that only Trolli can pull off."

Whether you're craving an afternoon snack, hanging poolside with friends or just need a little pick-me-up, Trolli Gummi Pop Very Berry is the totally unexpected frozen treat that turns any moment into a vibe.

Where to Find Them

Trolli Gummi Pop Very Berry is available now, alongside other Trolli Gummi Pop offerings, at major grocers nationwide, including Kroger, Meijer, Albertson's, Food Lion and more. They're currently available in multi-pack boxes of 10 for a suggested retail price of $5.99 (pricing may vary by location).

For more information about Trolli Gummi Pops or to find a retailer near you, visit TrolliGummiPops.com.

About Trolli®

Trolli® has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli is led by breakthrough innovations, like Sour Electric Crawlers™, Sour Bursting Crawlers™ and Sour Brite Squad™, and includes its classic Sour Brite Crawlers®, Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus®, Peachie O's®, and more. The brand continues to resonate with consumers through thrilling campaigns and partnerships, like a recent collaboration with XBOX for the gaming giant's 25th Anniversary. To learn more about Trolli, visit trolli.com, or follow along on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wells Enterprises®

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is part of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com

Media Contacts:

Ryan Roznowski

[email protected]

Will Bartholomew

[email protected]

SOURCE Wells Enterprises Inc.