Bean Appétit! Jelly Belly® Evolves Brand Identity with New Campaign and Curated Collections

The iconic jelly bean brand is engaging a younger generation of fans through a new communication platform, leaning into its gourmet, curated, true-to-life flavors and joyful, social spirit

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow up alert! Jelly Belly®, the original gourmet jelly bean brand, is taking center stage with its new "Bean Appétit" campaign, a playful nod to the classic fine-dining phrase. The evolution builds on Jelly Belly's long-standing legacy of gourmet flavor innovation and the joy it brings to fans, while also introducing a more modern identity for a new generation. At its core, it celebrates what makes the brand special: gourmet and curated true-to-life flavors, elevated indulgence and the shared experience of enjoying it with others.

The refreshed brand look launches with bold new packaging, a redesigned website and a collection of digital short films that bring Jelly Belly’s most iconic flavors to life. Speed Speed Jelly Belly®, the original gourmet jelly bean brand, is taking center stage with its new "Bean Appétit” campaign, a playful nod to the classic fine-dining phrase.

The refreshed brand look launches with bold new packaging, a redesigned website and a collection of digital short films that bring Jelly Belly's most iconic flavors to life: Very Cherry, Strawberry Jam, Watermelon, Buttered Popcorn and Juicy Pear. Each vignette invites playful discovery, inspiring consumers to explore and share the brand's "wow" flavor experiences, spotlighting how each jelly bean flavor is inspired by its real-life counterpart – from sun-warmed cherries picked at the peak of perfection to a freshly-popped bowl of popcorn.

Fresh Collections, Curated for Cravings:

At the heart of its elevated creative platform, Jelly Belly has introduced curated collections featuring fan-favorite flavors in thoughtfully designed assortments.

Signature 10 Collection: The essential Jelly Belly icons: Very Cherry, Strawberry Jam, Tangerine, Sweet Peach, Lemon, Juicy Pear, Watermelon, Berry Blue, Wild Blackberry and Tutti Fruitti.

The essential Jelly Belly icons: Very Cherry, Strawberry Jam, Tangerine, Sweet Peach, Lemon, Juicy Pear, Watermelon, Berry Blue, Wild Blackberry and Tutti Fruitti. Signature 20 Collection: An expanded collection of Signature 10 flavors, plus other Jelly Belly favorites like Sizzling Cinnamon, Orange Sherbet, Pink Grapefruit, Top Banana, Blueberry, Grape Soda, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, Vanilla Bean and Toasted Marshmallow.

An expanded collection of Signature 10 flavors, plus other Jelly Belly favorites like Sizzling Cinnamon, Orange Sherbet, Pink Grapefruit, Top Banana, Blueberry, Grape Soda, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, Vanilla Bean and Toasted Marshmallow. Endless Summer Collection: Fruit-forward flavors to make you reach for your sunglasses and picnic basket, including Very Cherry, Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry.

Fruit-forward flavors to make you reach for your sunglasses and picnic basket, including Very Cherry, Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry. Farmstand Fruit Collection: A farmer's market-inspired collection, including Watermelon, Strawberry Jam, Wild Blackberry, Juicy Pear, Sweet Peach and Red Apple.

A farmer's market-inspired collection, including Watermelon, Strawberry Jam, Wild Blackberry, Juicy Pear, Sweet Peach and Red Apple. Tropical Paradise Collection: An island getaway for your palate, including Pink Grapefruit, Piña Colada, Watermelon, Tangerine, Lemon Lime and Chili Mango.

"Our 'Bean Appétit' campaign marks the beginning of a new era for Jelly Belly, celebrating everything that makes the brand a cultural icon," said Lauren Pezza, Jelly Belly Global Marketing Director at Ferrara Candy Company. "By leaning into our Signature flavors with thoughtfully curated collections and a refreshed new look, we're evolving the brand to meet the preferences of younger consumers who crave 'wow' flavor experiences for every mood."

Let's talk taste! The new campaign will span national and customer media, social, influencer and more.

For more information on the new collections and where to shop, visit JellyBelly.com and follow @jellybellycandyco on TikTok and Instagram.

Agency Credits:

Creative: MONO

Media: iProspect

Retailer: Digitas North America

Shopper/Customer Marketing: AMP

PR: Agency H5

Website Redesign: 121 Corp

Ecommerce Content: Imaginary

Design Identity: Team Créatif Group

About Jelly Belly®

Jelly Belly achieved iconic status as an American brand with the introduction of Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, the company continues to delight consumers worldwide with a diverse portfolio that includes more than 100 different flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly beans and thoughtfully curated jelly bean collections. Turning every day into a tasting menu experience, new flavor collections feature the Signature 10 and 20, Endless Summer, Farmstand Fruit, Tropical Paradise and more. For more information, please visit JellyBelly.com.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCE Ferrara