TRON and Changelly Integrate Blockchain.com Pay Ahead of its Highly-Anticipated December Launch

News provided by

Blockchain.com

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

New white label brokerage platform is positioned to take on existing solutions and is underpinned by Blockchain.com's industry-leading infrastructure, over 40 million verified users, and key launch clients.

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted and popular platforms for retail customers and institutions to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, today launched Blockchain.com Pay, a crypto on-ramp product designed to help web3, gaming and retail companies offer their own crypto brokerage. The service's first platform integrations include TRON and Changelly. These early collaborators have the added benefit of a "flexible integration" with custom-built features to meet each platform's specifications. 

As a platform, Blockchain.com Pay enables businesses to integrate the company's robust infrastructure and access liquidity seamlessly in a single widget. The end result will be a hassle-free trading experience for end users. That's because the solution is backed by Blockchain.com's user base of more than 40 million verified customers, which precludes the need for Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for supporting platforms.

Blockchain.com Pay is ambitiously taking on competitors such as MoonPay and Banxa by offering an impressive client stack backed by industry-leading infrastructure – a key differentiator as more service providers across Web3 and traditional finance race to integrate on-ramp solutions. With Blockchain.com Pay, fraud management, compliance, KYC, and customer support are all part of a plug-and-play comprehensive solution that almost nobody in the space can offer. 

Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain.com, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, "Signing TRON and Changelly as initial design partners for Blockchain.com Pay positions our platform for rapid adoption and furthers our mission to streamline the user experience."

Jake Cormack, CEO of Changelly, commented on the collaboration, stating: "Changelly is excited to join forces with Blockchain.com Pay to enhance the crypto onboarding experience. This collaboration opens doors to a vast pool of existing Blockchain.com users – enhancing our reach but also contributing to the broader mission of making crypto accessible to a global audience.

David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, added, "TRON is thrilled to integrate Blockchain.com's solution, Blockchain.com Pay, into the TRON ecosystem. The single widget solution will enable TRON DAO website visitors in supported countries to purchase TRX, the native token of TRON."

Blockchain.com Pay aims to offer a one-click brokerage experience for existing Blockchain.com users, eliminating the need to provide additional personal information or identification documents. With TRON and Changelly on board, this vision is set to become a reality for users looking to enter the crypto space with ease.

About Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

Media Contact
[email protected]

About TRON DAO
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of December 2023, it has over 200.01 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.82 billion total transactions, and over $20.44 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

About Changelly
Changelly, established in 2015, offers a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services for a seamless experience in buying, selling, swapping, and trading cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to hastening the era of mass adoption, Changelly focuses on continuous development to enhance user experience with an intuitive platform for fast and easy crypto exchanges.

SOURCE Blockchain.com

