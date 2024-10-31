TRON DAO Joins Chainlink Scale, Chainlink Data Feeds to Secure $6.5+ Billion in TRON DeFi TVL

The TRON network has one of the largest DeFi economies in the world and the TRON DAO is participating in the Chainlink Scale program to further accelerate ecosystem growth and adoption

GENEVA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps, and Chainlink, the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that Chainlink Data Feeds will soon become the official data oracle solution for the TRON blockchain ecosystem as part of TRON DAO joining the Chainlink Scale program. TRON DAO will fully discontinue support to and reliance on WINkLink as the oracle solution for the TRON blockchain, and the TRON DeFi ecosystem will move to Chainlink Data Feeds for secure and reliable pricing data. Chainlink's industry-standard data oracles will help secure JustLend and JustStable—the two largest DeFi applications on TRON, representing over $6.5 billion in TVL.

TRON's participation in the Chainlink Scale program will accelerate ecosystem growth and adoption by providing developers with sustainable access to high-quality and hyper-reliable oracle services. TRON will cover certain operating costs of Chainlink oracle networks (e.g., transaction gas fees) for a period of time, before such costs can transition to being fully covered by dApp user fees as the ecosystem matures.

"We're thrilled that TRON has joined the Chainlink Scale program and is adopting Chainlink Data Feeds to further secure the foundation of the TRON DeFi economy. By delivering highly reliable, accurate, and decentralized market data onchain, Chainlink will further empower TRON ecosystem developers to build next-gen DeFi applications and advance the decentralized internet."—Thodoris Karakostas, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

"We joined the Chainlink Scale program to accelerate TRON's DeFi economy by offering developers access to the industry-leading data oracle solution. Chainlink's unmatched security and reliability made it the clear choice as TRON's official oracle provider. This integration enables us to focus on scaling our ecosystem and further driving mass adoption in the blockchain industry."—Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at TRON DAO.

As the most widely adopted oracle solution in the blockchain industry, the Chainlink platform has securely enabled over $16+ trillion in transaction value and delivered more than 15+ billion verified messages onchain across the blockchain ecosystem. Chainlink Data Feeds actively help secure tens of billions in TVL for hundreds of DeFi protocols, maintaining robust security and high availability even during extreme market volatility and blockchain network congestion.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the universal platform for pioneering the future of global markets onchain. Chainlink has enabled over $16 trillion in transaction value by providing DAOs, financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

About TRON

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2024, it has over 265 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $16 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

