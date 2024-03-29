TRON Forum collaborates with four major microcontroller manufacturers to hold TRON Programming Contest Using World-Standard Real-Time OS with 5 million JP YEN cash prize

TOKYO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRON Forum (Chair: Ken Sakamura, Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo) is pleased to announce that four microcontroller manufacturers, Infineon Technologies Japan K.K. (President & CEO: Ikuya Kawasaki), STMicroelectronics K.K. (Country Manager for Japan: Koichiro Takakuwa), NXP Japan K.K. (President & CEO: Masayuki Wajima), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (President & CEO: Hidetoshi Shibata) have collaborated with the Forum to hold TRON Programming Contest from Monday, December 11, 2023 jointly. The initial registration is being accepted now.

This contest is for engineers and students in Japan and overseas to compete in various fields such as microcontroller applications, middleware, development environments, and tools using a member of TRON real-time OS (RTOS) family, "μT-Kernel 3.0" (*), which is a global standard of small-scale embedded computer systems.

(*) μT-Kernel 3.0 is an RTOS that fully complies with the real-time OS standard "IEEE 2050-2018" (IEEE Standard for a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for Small-Scale Embedded Systems) and runs on microcontrollers from various manufacturers.

Using the latest microcomputer boards provided by the manufacturers, contestants will compete in technologies that bring out the characteristics of RTOSs such as real-time performance, power saving, and small memory footprint, as well as development environments and tools that utilize new technologies.

The details of the contest with the total amount of cash prize, five million Japanese yen are at the following URL: https://www.tron.org/programming_contest/

About TRON Forum

TRON Forum was established in 2002 to promote TRON Project. We have been actively conducting activities centered on the T-Engine project, which prepares the development environment for embedded systems, and the operation of Ubiquitous ID Centers such as ucode.

In May 2015, Chair Sakamura received the ITU 150th Anniversary Award together with Bill Gates and others for his advocacy of open architecture TRON, which is the origin of ubiquitous networking and the IoT.

One member of the TRON RTOS family has been adopted as an international standard for real-time operating systems (RTOS) for small-scale embedded systems as 2050-2018 by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest association of its kind and an international standardization organization. In 2023, the project leader, Chair Sakamura, received the IEEE Masaru Ibuka Consumer Technology Award from the IEEE in honor of the late Mr. Ibuka. In addition, the TRON RTOS family received the IEEE Milestone recognition in 2023.

URL: https://www.tron.org