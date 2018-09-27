TRON Partners with BCF, Helps World Leaders Leverage Blockchain Technology for SDGs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2018, the Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), initiated by Binance, announced a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the application of blockchain technology for social good, starting with a first donation of $1 million USD to UNDP.

During this announcement, Justin Sun, Founder and CEO of TRON, extended his support to BCF and UNDP, reinforcing that TRON will play a strategic role in leveraging blockchain technology to develop solutions for charity and Sustainable Development Goals. TRON has pledged to donate an initial amount of USD$3M to BCF to be used towards advancing blockchain efforts for charity.

Blockchain technology offers transparency and traceability, but also the capability to run multiple complex programs simultaneously. These characteristics can directly be addressed to solve challenges faced by charities today, like donation transparency, traceability, and actual impact. In this setup, blockchain technology is also a key part in bringing together various entities, like donors, volunteers, recipients, and organizations of various sizes, into one cohesive ecosystem.

As the largest decentralized network in the world and one of the most advanced blockchain companies, TRON is uniquely positioned to lead the mass adoption of blockchain technology in the charity field. TRON will dedicate significant resources to this cause to help charitable organizations bring more transparency and traceability into current models.

"As a Super Representative, I am fortunate enough to have earned the trust of the community. I believe it is my responsibility to lead the movement in applying blockchain technology to improve people's livelihoods around the world. I will dedicate the resources I have gained from co-governing the network to causes that will benefit and empower society. I hope my actions will inspire more people to tap into the great potential of blockchain technology to truly make a positive impact," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, CEO of TRON and BitTorrent.

TRON encourages more community members, developers, and Super Representatives to join this movement. The company is currently looking at solutions to leverage blockchain technology and its decentralized applications (Dapps) to solve challenges charity is encountering. Thanks to its existing partnerships, the company is confident it will be able to drive innovation in this field, support existing infrastructures, and empower people around the world.

To accelerate the mobilization around charity fundraising within the blockchain industry, Binance recently announced it will donate 100 percent of listing fees to its recently launched charity division, the Blockchain Charity Foundation.

On October 24, Justin Sun, Founder & CEO of TRON, and Changpeng Zhao, Founder & CEO of Binance, will attend the World Investment Forum, organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as a reception at the Palais des Nations. During the Blockchains for Sustainable Development forum organized by BCF, the two leaders are expected to talk about fundraising and how Blockchain technology will help world leaders to work towards sustainable development goals. More info about the event at www.b4sd.net.

