Tronox Announces Closure of its Pigment Plant in China and Releases Selected Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced its intent to permanently close its 46,000 metric ton per year TiO 2 plant in Fuzhou, China. The closure reflects ongoing weak Chinese domestic demand and increasing costs, particularly for sulfur, a key raw material, plus continued excess Chinese TiO 2 production. The operating site currently employs approximately 550 impacted permanent staff. Given the Company's globally diversified manufacturing footprint, Tronox does not expect that this action will impact its ability to serve customers.

Tronox estimates incurring restructuring and other related charges, primarily in the fourth quarter 2025, of approximately $60-80 million, including $35-45 million of non-cash write-downs related to the shutdown. Cost savings are estimated to exceed $15 million annually.

John D. Romano, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We thank our colleagues in China for their hard work and dedication over many years. Unfortunately, the prolonged market downturn combined with rising production costs eroded the financial and commercial viability of continued operations. The closure was also necessitated by Chinese competitors' continued excess production and unsustainable pricing."

In addition, Tronox is releasing selected, preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results. For the fourth quarter 2025, Tronox's revenue is expected to be $730 million, an increase of 8% compared to the prior year or 4% compared to the prior quarter. Expected revenue of $730 million is comprised of $577 million from TiO 2 , $78 million from zircon, and $75 million from other products.

Sales of TiO 2 and zircon exceeded expectations, with TiO 2 volumes increasing 13% year-over-year or 9% sequentially, primarily due to higher volumes in India. Zircon volumes increased 27% year-over-year or 42% sequentially, driven by buyers in China reentering the market earlier than expected. As anticipated, TiO 2 pricing declined in the quarter 8% year-over-year, or 2% sequentially, excluding unfavorable mix impact of 2% compared to the third quarter resulting from higher sales to Asia, including Fuzhou-related volumes. Zircon pricing was a greater headwind than anticipated, down 23% year-over-year or 10% sequentially, primarily due to product and segment mix.

Net loss attributable to Tronox is expected to be $176 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $57 million. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter 2025 is expected to be $53 million, substantially exceeding our guidance.

Mr. Romano added, "Our fourth quarter volumes were stronger than anticipated, driven by improving market share in regions that successfully implemented antidumping tariffs on the import of Chinese TiO 2 . While pricing remained challenged in the fourth quarter, market dynamics are changing. TiO 2 prices are improving as a result of price increase announcements that went into effect in the first quarter in addition to a favorable mix benefit we expect to see from sales into higher priced regions. Our cost profile remained challenged in the fourth quarter, primarily due to incremental charges as a result of our Stallingborough site taking longer to come back online than anticipated following the announced downtime in the fourth quarter. Excluding the unanticipated headwinds from product mix and the additional Stallingborough downtime, our Adjusted EBITDA would have been in-line with expectations. Our free cash flow for the quarter was $53 million, exceeding expectations, due to the positive impacts to cash from lower inventory levels and other targeted working capital initiates. As pricing and costs improve as a result of actions underway, I expect free cash flow to be positive in 2026. We will provide further details on our expectations for the year on our earnings call in February."

Mr. Romano concluded, "Additionally, we remain focused on advancing Tronox's minerals processing operations to produce rare earth elements for customers that are critical to the permanent magnet, defense, energy, and advanced technology industries. We continue to progress our work to assess the feasibility of a cracking and leaching facility in Australia to process monazite bearing tailings from our existing mining operations, producing a feedstock intended for a potential U.S. refinery capable of delivering both heavy and light rare earth oxides. This would fulfill our strategy of being a long-term, sustainable, and vertically-integrated mine to oxide supply chain. We will keep investors updated on our progress."

The selected preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 are preliminary, based upon information available as of today and are subject to change and finalization based on completion of all quarter-end close processes.

Note: Refer to the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income. Investors are cautioned that net income is not finalized and is subject to change, primarily due to the finalization of the income tax provision which would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. For this reason, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share are not available at this time.

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-U.S. GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars)









Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025





Net loss (U.S. GAAP) $ (177) Interest expense 54 Interest income (2) Income tax benefit (2) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 82 EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) (45) Share-based compensation (a) 6 Foreign currency remeasurement (b) 7 Accretion expense and other adjustments to asset retirement obligations and environmental liabilities (c) (11) Accounts receivable securitization program costs (d) 3 Restructuring and other charges (e) 79 Other items (f) 18 Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) $ 57

(a) Represents non-cash share-based compensation. (b) Represents realized and unrealized gains and losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement related to third-party and intercompany receivables and liabilities denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the entity holding them, which are included in "Other (expense) income, net" in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Primarily represents accretion expense and other noncash adjustments to asset retirement obligations and environmental liabilities. (d) Primarily represents expenses associated with the Company's accounts receivable securitization program which is used as a source of liquidity in the Company's overall capital structure. (e) Represents restructuring and other charges associated with the Botlek and Fuzhou plant idling. (f) Includes noncash pension and postretirement costs, asset write-offs, severance expense, and other items included in "Selling general and administrative expenses", "Cost of goods sold" and "Other (expense) income, net" in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations.

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC FREE CASH FLOW (NON-U.S. GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (Millions of U.S. dollars)

















The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three months ended December 31, 2025:









Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 121 Capital expenditures

(68) Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)

$ 53

