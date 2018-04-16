Tronox Announces Dates For First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Webcast Conference Call

Tronox Limited

16:01 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2018 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Limited website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York).  The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.253.237.1184
Conference ID: 3380989

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on May 10, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET (New York), until 11:30 p.m. ET (New York), May 16, 2018.

Internet Replay: tronox.com 
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 3380989

About Tronox
Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
Direct: +1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
Direct: +1.203.705.3730

 

