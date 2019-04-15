Tronox Announces Dates For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

Tronox Holdings plc

Apr 15, 2019, 16:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 9, 2019, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York).  The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast:  tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.253.237.1184
Conference ID: 3492939

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on May 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York), until May 16, 2019, 11:59 p.m. ET (New York)
Internet Replaytronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 3492939

About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
+1.646.960.6598

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc

