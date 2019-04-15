Tronox Announces Dates For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 9, 2019, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: tronox.com

Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840

International: +1.253.237.1184

Conference ID: 3492939

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on May 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York), until May 16, 2019, 11:59 p.m. ET (New York)

Internet Replay: tronox.com

Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 3492939

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona

+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt

+1.646.960.6598

