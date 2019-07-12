Tronox Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its second quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: tronox.com

Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840

International: +1.224.633.1393

Conference ID: 7473939

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on August 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET (New York), until August 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET (New York).

Internet Replay: tronox.com

Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 7473939

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 7,000 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com .

Media Contact: Melissa Zona

+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt

+1.646.960.6598

