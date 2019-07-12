Tronox Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call
Jul 12, 2019, 11:28 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its second quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast conference call:
Earnings Release: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox.com
Webcast Conference Call: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.
Internet Broadcast: tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.224.633.1393
Conference ID: 7473939
Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com
Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on August 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET (New York), until August 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET (New York).
Internet Replay: tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 7473939
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 7,000 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.
Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057
Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
+1.646.960.6598
SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc
Share this article