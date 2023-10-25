Tronox Announces Planned Retirement of Co-CEO Jean-François Turgeon; John D. Romano to be Appointed Sole CEO

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that Jean-François Turgeon, Tronox's co-chief executive officer, will retire from Tronox on April 1, 2024. John Romano, current co-chief executive officer, will become Tronox's sole CEO effective as of Mr. Turgeon's retirement. The Board of Directors intends to nominate Mr. Turgeon for reelection as a Board member at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2024.

Chairman of the Board, Ilan Kaufthal, commented, "JF has been an extremely valuable leader at Tronox, bringing decades of industry experience and operational acumen as co-CEO at Tronox for the last three years and for seven years prior to that, including serving as our Chief Operating Officer. We are grateful that JF will continue to serve on our Board after his retirement. On behalf of the Board and entire Tronox team, I would like to thank JF for his dedication, drive for excellence and selfless leadership style which have enabled Tronox to be the differentiated leading Company it is today."

Mr. Kaufthal continued, "With JF's planned retirement, the Board has decided that now is the right time to move to a simplified leadership structure with John singularly leading Tronox. With a strategic global mindset, deep understanding of our industry and customers, and a clear vision for the future, we are excited for John's continued contributions as CEO."

Mr. Turgeon commented, "I am extremely honored to have played a part in Tronox's transformation and believe the Company has never been better positioned to continue navigating the current environment and generate meaningful value for shareholders. I look forward to the future ahead for Tronox and wish John the best as he takes the helm, having absolute confidence he is the right choice to continue to lead the Company. I would like to thank the Board, John, and my colleagues for an incredible journey at Tronox."

John D. Romano, co-Chief Executive Officer, concluded, "I want to congratulate JF on his upcoming retirement and thank him for being an extremely valuable partner and force for positive change at our Company over many years. It has been an honor to serve in the co-CEO role together and as we turn the page on this chapter, I want to thank the Board for their continued trust. I am excited for the future of Tronox and am confident it will be a smooth transition over the next six months."

Mr. Turgeon joined Tronox in January 2014 to integrate the mineral sands and pigment business and oversee integrated business planning, technology, supply chain and capital investment including mine development. He has 35 years of leadership experience in the global titanium dioxide business, including more than 24 years at the Rio Tinto Group. His leadership and operational expertise have been integral to the transformation of Tronox into the world's leading vertically integrated producer of titanium dioxide pigment. Among the many contributions of Mr. Turgeon was implementing a mindset transformation that unified the organization's approach to collaboration and accelerating success.

Mr. Romano has 35 years of leadership experience in the global TiO 2 business. He has held a variety of roles prior to his appointment as co-CEO in December 2020, including Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Senior Vice President and President of the Company's Pigment and Electrolytic operations, and a variety of senior sales and marketing leadership positions at Tronox and its predecessor companies.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

