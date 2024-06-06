Tronox Announces Second Significant Renewable Energy Project in South Africa

Tronox takes another significant step toward reducing its Scope 1 & 2 emissions with a ~200MW wind and solar power purchase agreement

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that it has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with NOA Group ("NOA"), an integrated energy utility, for ~497GWh of total contracted energy anticipated to be served by plants with capacity in excess of 200MW of renewable wind and solar power through fixed and flexible arrangements to Tronox's mines and smelters in the Republic of South Africa. The Company anticipates the project should be fully implemented by the end of 2027 and is expected to reduce Tronox's total Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by an incremental 12% globally.

Today's announcement is another example of ongoing projects and investments being pursued by Tronox to meet its publicly announced goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This agreement is in addition to the 200MW solar power agreement announced in 2022 with SOLA Group ("SOLA"), which has been fully implemented as of April 2024 and is currently providing power to Tronox's operations and significant employment and other economic benefits to the local community. Upon completion of the latest project, approximately 70% of Tronox's South African electricity needs will be met by renewable energy, and in-country emissions will be reduced by 54%. South Africa is one of many countries where Tronox is pursuing renewable energy projects to progress its decarbonization roadmap. For example, the Company recently partnered with Pacific Energy, an Australian market leader in the provision of sustainable distributed energy, to deliver a new hybrid power system for Tronox's Atlas-Campaspe mine in New South Wales.

"NOA is extremely excited to partner with Tronox in delivering on their long term decarbonization strategy through an innovative product which blends both wind and solar generation to optimize renewable energy penetration," remarked NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Karel Cornelissen.

Tronox's Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Jennifer Guenther, commented, "Tronox's solar and wind renewable energy agreements with SOLA and NOA will reduce our global Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared to our 2019 baseline, marking significant progress on our decarbonization roadmap towards net zero carbon emissions. Not only is Tronox demonstrating our commitment to emissions reduction by switching from coal-based to renewable power in South Africa, but we are also implementing innovative technologies at our operating sites to protect our land, water, air and ecosystems while also investing in our products, people and communities. We firmly believe that preserving our privilege to operate is critical for our strategy today and for our future. We will outline a number of key initiatives across emissions and waste reduction, water management, social initiatives and more in our 2023 Sustainability Report, which we expect to publish in the coming weeks."

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

