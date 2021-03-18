Tronox Appoints John D. Romano and Jean-François Turgeon co-Chief Executive Officers

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), a leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed John D. Romano and Jean-François Turgeon as co-Chief Executive Officers ("co-CEOs") and as members of the Board of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, Ilan Kaufthal has been elected Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

The Company also announced the retirement of former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffry N. Quinn, effective immediately, following his previously announced leave of absence from the Company. Mr. Kaufthal, Mr. Romano and Mr. Turgeon have been serving in their respective roles on an interim basis since December 27, 2020.

"John and Jean-François have extensive combined leadership and operational experience in the pigment and mining industries, including many years at Tronox. Their demonstrated ability to lead as co-CEOs over the last two and a half months reinforces the Board's confidence in their ability to continue to successfully execute on the Company's long-term strategic plan," stated Mr. Kaufthal. "They possess the right mix of skills and leadership capabilities that led the Board to determine that the co-CEO structure, with John and Jean-François at the helm, is the best path forward for the Company and its stakeholders."

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.

