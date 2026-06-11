Tronox Issues 2025 Sustainability Report

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today the publication of its 2025 sustainability report. The report highlights the Company's progress during 2025, including the achievement of its 2025 sustainability-related targets, and underscores Tronox's commitment to preserving its privilege to operate through its sustainability strategy and purposeful investments in its people, operations and product portfolio.

Highlights from the report include:

Exceeding the Company's 2025 environmental targets versus the 2019 baseline, including a: 27% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity versus the target of 25%. This achievement was driven largely by automated process controls (APCs) at all chlorine pigment plants and increased renewable energy generation in South Africa and Australia. 17% reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity in the supply chain versus the target of 9%. This was supported in part through decarbonization planning with Tronox's largest suppliers. 38% reduction in waste to external landfills versus the target of 15% through multi-year efforts to recycle waste back into the Company's processes and capture byproduct value.

Delivering record improvements in injury frequency rates, with six operating sites achieving zero injuries for the year and approximately 4,700 potential hazards removed through the Company's leading indicators program.

Advancing water stewardship and resource efficiency through site-level initiatives that strengthened measurement, accountability and long-term planning, including the establishment of initial contextual water targets at the Company's Bahia, Yanbu and Chandala sites.

Continuing to engage suppliers, customers and partners to support emissions reduction, responsible sourcing and product stewardship across the value chain.

Investing in host communities and social performance programs while continuing to execute against regional commitments and long-term development plans.

Further progressing strategic opportunities, including the Company's rare earths initiative, to support materials that are critical to the energy transition.

"This report reflects the dedication of our teams around the world and the steady progress we are making in the areas that matter most to our business and our stakeholders," said Tronox's Chief Sustainability Officer, Head of Investor Relations and External Affairs, Jennifer Guenther. "From improving safety and reducing emissions to strengthening water stewardship, product responsibility and community engagement, we are working every day to embed sustainability into how we operate and how we create long-term value."

John D. Romano, Chief Executive Officer, added, "At Tronox, our purpose is to responsibly transform the earth's resources into products and opportunities that enhance lives, and sustainability is fundamental to how we deliver on that purpose. Our progress reflects the focus of our teams, the strength of our operating discipline and our commitment to building a safer, more efficient and more resilient business for the long term."

The 2025 sustainability report is available at Sustainability Reports - Tronox.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 5,700 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: Jennifer Guenther

+1.203.705.3701 extension: 103701 (Media)

+1.646.960.6598 (Investor Relations)

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc