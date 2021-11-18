Tronox Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), has received a Platinum Rating by EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability efforts. The Platinum Rating puts Tronox in the top one percent of companies evaluated and represents a significant improvement over its Silver Rating in 2019 and 2020. The step change in Tronox's 2021 EcoVadis rating reflects how deeply embedded sustainability and corporate social responsibility have become in its business practices and the advancements Tronox has made in its public disclosure on these topics.

The EcoVadis assessment focuses on four themes: the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Tronox achieved a 10-point increase in all categories, and a 20-point increase in the environmental category. "In the past 18 months, we have taken a number of significant steps that demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, including publicly announcing our plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental targets, aligning with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting, becoming a member of the UN Global Compact, and creating and implementing new compliance and environmental policies," said Melissa Zona, Tronox's Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This accomplishment also reflects the importance of sustainability to our employees, who remain focused on operating our business responsibly for our customers, communities and future generations."

EcoVadis is an independent assessment organization that evaluates companies' sustainability performance. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and ISO 26000.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Global supply chains, financial institutions and public organizations rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Backed by a powerful technology platform, EcoVadis' evidence-based ratings are validated by a global team of experts, and are adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 160 countries, and companies of all sizes. Its actionable scorecards provide benchmarks, insights, and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF, and ING Group are among the 85,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

