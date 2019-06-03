Tronox to Hold Investor Call to Discuss Legacy Cristal Business Performance and Reiterate Outlook for 2019 and 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), a global mining and inorganic chemicals company, will conduct a webcast conference call on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. ET (New York) to discuss and provide additional information regarding legacy Cristal's historical business performance and its expected contribution to Tronox's business performance through 2020. The call was rescheduled at the request of multiple investors and analysts with conflicting industry commitments during the week.

Webcast Conference Call

Tronox will conduct the webcast conference call on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: tronox.com



Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840

International: +1.224.633.1393

Conference ID: 8757827

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on June 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. ET (New York), until June 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. ET (New York)



Internet Replay: tronox.com



Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 8757827

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 7,000 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit Tronox.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those under the heading entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.

Tronox Media Contact: Melissa Zona

+1 636.751.4057

Tronox Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt

+1 646.960.6598

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc

